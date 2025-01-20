The Waifs Add Regional Dates Alongside Summersalt Tour - Noise11.com

The Waifs will play a stack of regional dates as they tour the country as part of the Summersalt music festival.

In 2023 The Waifs had 50 solod out dates. For 2025, 17 dates are now locked in including the Summersalt dates with Missy Higgins, John Butler Trio and Fanning Dempsey National Park.

Australian Regional Tour 2025

Saturday 8 March – SummerSalt Country Club, Prospect Vale TAS

Wednesday 12 March – Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW

Thursday 13 March – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW

Friday 14 March – The B – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Queanbeyan NSW

Saturday 15 March – SummerSalt Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Tuesday 18 March – Burrinja Cultural Centre, Upwey VIC

Wednesday 19 March – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Thursday 20 March – Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC

Saturday 22 March – SummerSalt Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Saturday 29 March – SummerSalt Old Mount Gambier Gaol, Mt. Gambier SA

Sunday 30 March – SummerSalt Kent Reserve, Victor Harbour SA

Thursday 3 April – The Art House, Wyong NSW

Friday 4 April – The Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW

Saturday 5 April – Summersalt Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Sunday 6 April – Summersalt, Cronulla NSW

Saturday 12 April – Summersalt Barnard Park, Busselton WA

Saturday 3 May – Summersalt Harrup Park, Mackay QLD

https://summersaltmusic.com.au/tour/summersalt-2025-tour/720

