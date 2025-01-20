 The Waifs Add Regional Dates Alongside Summersalt Tour - Noise11.com
The Waifs photo by Jarrad Seng

The Waifs Add Regional Dates Alongside Summersalt Tour

by Noise11.com on January 20, 2025

in News

The Waifs will play a stack of regional dates as they tour the country as part of the Summersalt music festival.

In 2023 The Waifs had 50 solod out dates. For 2025, 17 dates are now locked in including the Summersalt dates with Missy Higgins, John Butler Trio and Fanning Dempsey National Park.

Australian Regional Tour 2025

Saturday 8 March – SummerSalt Country Club, Prospect Vale TAS
Wednesday 12 March – Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW
Thursday 13 March – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW
Friday 14 March – The B – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Queanbeyan NSW
Saturday 15 March – SummerSalt Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW
Tuesday 18 March – Burrinja Cultural Centre, Upwey VIC
Wednesday 19 March – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC
Thursday 20 March – Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC
Saturday 22 March – SummerSalt Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Saturday 29 March – SummerSalt Old Mount Gambier Gaol, Mt. Gambier SA
Sunday 30 March – SummerSalt Kent Reserve, Victor Harbour SA
Thursday 3 April – The Art House, Wyong NSW
Friday 4 April – The Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW
Saturday 5 April – Summersalt Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW
Sunday 6 April – Summersalt, Cronulla NSW
Saturday 12 April – Summersalt Barnard Park, Busselton WA
Saturday 3 May – Summersalt Harrup Park, Mackay QLD

https://summersaltmusic.com.au/tour/summersalt-2025-tour/720

Noise11.com

