The Waifs Have A Stack of Dates Starting In June - Noise11.com

The Waifs will begin a three-month Australian tour in June to mark the 20th anniversary.

‘Up All Night’ was the fourth album for The Waifs but their breakthrough album reaching number three on the ARIA chart and selling double platinum.

‘London Still’ was voted in at number three on the Triple J Hottest 100 that year.

The Waifs Up All Night 20th Anniversary 2023 Tour

Thursday, 1th June – Queenscliff Town Hall, Queenscliff

Friday, 2nd June – Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat (w/ Jeff Lang)

Saturday, 3rd June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne (w/ Jeff Lang and Missy Higgins)

Sunday, 4th June – Riverlinks Westside Theatre, Shepparton ( w/ Jeff Lang)

Wednesday, 7th June – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Friday, 9th June – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon

Saturday, 10th June – Burrinja Cultural Centre, Upwey

Sunday, 11th June – Capitol Theatre, Bendigo

Thursday, 13th June – Lighthouse, Warrnambool

Tuesday, 4th June – Birdsville Big Red Bash, Simpson Desert

Thursday, 6th June – Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Friday, 7th June – Dalrympyle Hotel, Townsville

Saturday, 8th July – Tanks, Cairns

Sunday, 9th June – Tanks, Cairns

Thursday, 13th July – Canberra Theatre, Canberra (w/ Josh Pyke)

Friday, 14th July – Civic Theatre, Newcastle (w/ Josh Pyke)

Saturday, 15th July – State Theatre, Sydney (w/ Josh Pyke)

Sunday, 16th July – Anitas, Wollongong (w/ Josh Pyke)

Wednesday, 19th July – Events Centre, Caloundra (w/ Mick Thomas)

Thursday, 20th July – Tivoli, Brisbane (w/ Mick Thomas)

Friday, 21st July – Tivoli, Brisbane (w/ Mick Thomas) SOLD OUT

Saturday, 22nd July – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba (w/ Mick Thomas)

Sunday, 23rd July – Miami Marketta, Miami (w/ Mick Thomas)

Friday, 4th August – Odeon Theatre, Hobart (w/ Jordie Lane)

Saturday, 5th August – The Governor Hindmarsh, Adelaide (w/ Jordie Lane)

Tuesday, 8th August – Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth (w/ Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham)

Wednesday, 9th August – The Art House, Wyong (w/ Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham )

Thursday, 10th August – Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst (w/Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham)

Saturday, 12th August – Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs

Thursday, 17th August – Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill

Saturday, 2nd September – Perth Concert Hall, Perth (w/ Liz Stringer)

Sunday, 3rd September – Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah (w/ Liz Stringer)

Thursday, 7th September – Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie (w/ Liz Stringer)

Friday, 8th September – Esperance Civic Centre, Esperance (w/ Liz Stringer)

Saturday, 9th September – Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany (w/ Liz Stringer)

Wednesday, 13th September – Margaret River HEART, Margaret River (w/ Liz Stringer)

Thursday, 14th September – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (w/ Liz Stringer)

Saturday, 16th September – Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton (w/ Liz Stringer)

Friday, 22nd September – Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin

Sunday, 24th September – Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

