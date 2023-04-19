 The Waifs Have A Stack of Dates Starting In June - Noise11.com
The Waifs

The Waifs

The Waifs Have A Stack of Dates Starting In June

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2023

in News

The Waifs will begin a three-month Australian tour in June to mark the 20th anniversary.

‘Up All Night’ was the fourth album for The Waifs but their breakthrough album reaching number three on the ARIA chart and selling double platinum.

‘London Still’ was voted in at number three on the Triple J Hottest 100 that year.

The Waifs Up All Night 20th Anniversary 2023 Tour
Thursday, 1th June – Queenscliff Town Hall, Queenscliff
Friday, 2nd June – Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat (w/ Jeff Lang)
Saturday, 3rd June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne (w/ Jeff Lang and Missy Higgins)
Sunday, 4th June – Riverlinks Westside Theatre, Shepparton ( w/ Jeff Lang)
Wednesday, 7th June – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan
Friday, 9th June – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon
Saturday, 10th June – Burrinja Cultural Centre, Upwey
Sunday, 11th June – Capitol Theatre, Bendigo
Thursday, 13th June – Lighthouse, Warrnambool
Tuesday, 4th June – Birdsville Big Red Bash, Simpson Desert
Thursday, 6th June – Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton
Friday, 7th June – Dalrympyle Hotel, Townsville
Saturday, 8th July – Tanks, Cairns
Sunday, 9th June – Tanks, Cairns
Thursday, 13th July – Canberra Theatre, Canberra (w/ Josh Pyke)
Friday, 14th July – Civic Theatre, Newcastle (w/ Josh Pyke)
Saturday, 15th July – State Theatre, Sydney (w/ Josh Pyke)
Sunday, 16th July – Anitas, Wollongong (w/ Josh Pyke)
Wednesday, 19th July – Events Centre, Caloundra (w/ Mick Thomas)
Thursday, 20th July – Tivoli, Brisbane (w/ Mick Thomas)
Friday, 21st July – Tivoli, Brisbane (w/ Mick Thomas) SOLD OUT
Saturday, 22nd July – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba (w/ Mick Thomas)
Sunday, 23rd July – Miami Marketta, Miami (w/ Mick Thomas)
Friday, 4th August – Odeon Theatre, Hobart (w/ Jordie Lane)
Saturday, 5th August – The Governor Hindmarsh, Adelaide (w/ Jordie Lane)
Tuesday, 8th August – Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth (w/ Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham)
Wednesday, 9th August – The Art House, Wyong (w/ Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham )
Thursday, 10th August – Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst (w/Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham)
Saturday, 12th August – Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs
Thursday, 17th August – Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill
Saturday, 2nd September – Perth Concert Hall, Perth (w/ Liz Stringer)
Sunday, 3rd September – Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah (w/ Liz Stringer)
Thursday, 7th September – Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie (w/ Liz Stringer)
Friday, 8th September – Esperance Civic Centre, Esperance (w/ Liz Stringer)
Saturday, 9th September – Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany (w/ Liz Stringer)
Wednesday, 13th September – Margaret River HEART, Margaret River (w/ Liz Stringer)
Thursday, 14th September – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (w/ Liz Stringer)
Saturday, 16th September – Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton (w/ Liz Stringer)
Friday, 22nd September – Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin
Sunday, 24th September – Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Reveal Next Album Details And Premiere New Song ‘Rescued’

Foo Fighters will drop their first album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in June.

2 hours ago
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman
Billy Idol Performs First Ever Concert At The Hoover Dam

Billy Idol performed the first-ever concert at the Hoover Dam earlier this month.

12 hours ago
Suede photo credit Dean Chalkley (supplied)
Suede To Reissue Landmark Debut Album To Mark 30th Anniversary

Suede are re-releasing their landmark self-titled debut LP as 'Suede30' to mark its 30th anniversary.

14 hours ago
Chantoozies
The Chantoozies Have A New Song Called ‘Every Night’

The new song for The Chantoozies is called’ Every Night’.

24 hours ago
Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser
Wynonna Judd Has A Documentary On The Way

Wynonna Judd is to offer fans a "first-hand glimpse" into her life in a new documentary.

2 days ago
You Am I Tommy
You Am I To Perform The Who’s Tommy

You Am I will cover the classic The Who rock opera ‘Tommy’ in July and August.

2 days ago
Harry Connick Jr photo supplied TEG Dainty
Harry Connick Jr To Play Australian Dates In December 2023

Harry Connick Jr will play six cities around Australia in December 2023.

2 days ago