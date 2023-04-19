The Waifs Have A Stack of Dates Starting In June - Noise11.com

The Waifs will begin a three-month Australian tour in June to mark the 20th anniversary.
‘Up All Night’ was the fourth album for The Waifs but their breakthrough album reaching number three on the ARIA chart and selling double platinum.
‘London Still’ was voted in at number three on the Triple J Hottest 100 that year.
The Waifs Up All Night 20th Anniversary 2023 Tour
Thursday, 1th June – Queenscliff Town Hall, Queenscliff
Friday, 2nd June – Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat (w/ Jeff Lang)
Saturday, 3rd June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne (w/ Jeff Lang and Missy Higgins)
Sunday, 4th June – Riverlinks Westside Theatre, Shepparton ( w/ Jeff Lang)
Wednesday, 7th June – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan
Friday, 9th June – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon
Saturday, 10th June – Burrinja Cultural Centre, Upwey
Sunday, 11th June – Capitol Theatre, Bendigo
Thursday, 13th June – Lighthouse, Warrnambool
Tuesday, 4th June – Birdsville Big Red Bash, Simpson Desert
Thursday, 6th June – Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton
Friday, 7th June – Dalrympyle Hotel, Townsville
Saturday, 8th July – Tanks, Cairns
Sunday, 9th June – Tanks, Cairns
Thursday, 13th July – Canberra Theatre, Canberra (w/ Josh Pyke)
Friday, 14th July – Civic Theatre, Newcastle (w/ Josh Pyke)
Saturday, 15th July – State Theatre, Sydney (w/ Josh Pyke)
Sunday, 16th July – Anitas, Wollongong (w/ Josh Pyke)
Wednesday, 19th July – Events Centre, Caloundra (w/ Mick Thomas)
Thursday, 20th July – Tivoli, Brisbane (w/ Mick Thomas)
Friday, 21st July – Tivoli, Brisbane (w/ Mick Thomas) SOLD OUT
Saturday, 22nd July – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba (w/ Mick Thomas)
Sunday, 23rd July – Miami Marketta, Miami (w/ Mick Thomas)
Friday, 4th August – Odeon Theatre, Hobart (w/ Jordie Lane)
Saturday, 5th August – The Governor Hindmarsh, Adelaide (w/ Jordie Lane)
Tuesday, 8th August – Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth (w/ Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham)
Wednesday, 9th August – The Art House, Wyong (w/ Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham )
Thursday, 10th August – Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst (w/Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham)
Saturday, 12th August – Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs
Thursday, 17th August – Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill
Saturday, 2nd September – Perth Concert Hall, Perth (w/ Liz Stringer)
Sunday, 3rd September – Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah (w/ Liz Stringer)
Thursday, 7th September – Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie (w/ Liz Stringer)
Friday, 8th September – Esperance Civic Centre, Esperance (w/ Liz Stringer)
Saturday, 9th September – Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany (w/ Liz Stringer)
Wednesday, 13th September – Margaret River HEART, Margaret River (w/ Liz Stringer)
Thursday, 14th September – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (w/ Liz Stringer)
Saturday, 16th September – Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton (w/ Liz Stringer)
Friday, 22nd September – Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin
Sunday, 24th September – Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome
