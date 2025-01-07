 The Waterboys To Release Dennis Hopper Concept Album - Noise11.com
The Waterboys Life Death and Dennis Hopper

The Waterboys To Release Dennis Hopper Concept Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 7, 2025

in News

The Waterboys next album ‘Life, Death and Dennis Hopper’ is a concept album telling the story of the iconic actor Dennis Hopper.

The album is 25 songs long. The story will follow the 75 years of the life of Dennis Hopper.

“The arc of his life was the story of our times,” Mike Scott said in a statement. “Hopper was at the big bang of youth culture in Rebel Without A Cause with James Dean; and the beginnings of Pop Art with the young Andy Warhol. He was part of the counter-culture, hippie, civil rights, and psychedelic scenes of the ’60s. In the ’70s and ’80s he went on a wild 10-year rip, almost died, came back, got straight and became a five-movies-a-year character actor without losing the sparkle in his eye or the sense of danger or unpredictability that always gathered around him.

“It begins in his childhood, ends the morning after his death, and I get to say a whole lot along the way, not just about Dennis, but about the whole strange adventure of being a human soul on planet Earth.”

Life, Death and Dennis Hopper” releases from The Waterboys on April 4th. Artists featured alongside The Waterboys include Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle, Fiona Apple and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes. It’s the story of Dennis Hopper’s life in songs – and the story of his and our times

Dennis Hopper made his name in 1955 as Goon in ‘Rebel Without A Cause’. The movie also starred James Dean.

Hopper was the writer, director and star of ‘Easy Rider’ (1969). That movie also starred Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda.

Dennis Hopper’s film credits also include ‘Cool Hand Luke’ (1967), ‘True Grit’ (1969), ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979) and ‘The Night They Called It A Day’ (2003).

The last album for The Waterboys’s was ‘All Souls Hill’ in 2022.

