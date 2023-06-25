The Weeknd Covers John Lennon For The Idol - Noise11.com

Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) has covered John Lennon’s great song ‘Jealous Guy’ for his shit show ‘The Idol’.

Tesfaye is one of the show’s creators and stars as cult-leader/Guru Tedros in a show that really truly is a piece of crap … but the music is occasionally good.

John Lennon’s recorded ‘Jealous Guy’ for his 1971 album ‘Imagine’.

Lennon started writing the song in 1968 as ‘Child of Mine’ after meeting Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in India in early 1968. The Beatles demoed the song at George Harrison’s Esher home in May 1968. The recording from that session was eventually released on ‘The Beatles’ (aka The White Album) box set in 2018.

Following Lennon’s assassination in 1980, Roxy Music started to perform the song on their European tour as a tribute and released their version in February 1981. The Roxy Music version was a number one hit in Australia and the UK.

