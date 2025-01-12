 The Weeknd Wants To Be Abel Tesfaye Again - Noise11.com

The Weeknd at Marvel Stadium supplied by Live Nation

The Weeknd Wants To Be Abel Tesfaye Again

by Music-News.com on January 13, 2025

in News

The Weeknd has shared that he is considering retiring his alter ego and going by his real name.

The Weeknd has teased that his sixth album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, may be the last that he releases under his stage name.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, revealed in an interview with Variety magazine, that he is considering “closing this chapter”.

When pressed as to what chapter that meant, he explained: “I would say my existence as the Weeknd. It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for. I feel like it comes with so much. You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all. It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success, more shows, more albums, more awards. It never ends until you end it.”

Tesfaye further detailed how his thinking came in part from an onstage incident at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during his After Hours Til Dawn tour in 2022. His voice starting breaking at the beginning of his show and he had to offer the audience refunds and promise a rescheduled date.

“Part of me was thinking, ‘You lost your voice because it’s done; you said what you had to say. Don’t overstay at the party – you can end it now and live a happy life.’ When is the right time to leave, if not at your peak?”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The White Stripes Get Behind Me Satan
The White Stripes To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Get Behind Me Satan

The White Stripes will release a 20th anniversary edition of their fifth and second last album ‘Get Behind Me Satan’.

3 days ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Files Motion To Dismiss Rape Lawsuit

Jay-Z has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by a woman who alleges the rapper, together with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, sexually assaulted her when she was 13, in 2000.

4 days ago
Taking Back Sunday
Mark O’Connell Quits Taking Back Sunday

Taking Back Sunday's Mark O'Connell has quit the band due to "creative differences".

4 days ago
The Lumineers, Ian Laidlaw, Bluesfest 2013, Noise11, Photo
The Lumineers To Release New Album ‘Automatic’ for 2025

The Lumineers announce their highly anticipated new album, Automatic, available via Dualtone worldwide on Friday, February 14.

5 days ago
Stormzy Banned From Driving

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months.

January 3, 2025
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Teases Solo Tour After Paramore

Paramore's Hayley Williams has teased the possibility of a string of solo shows in 2025, five years after she originally planned them.

December 29, 2024
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Premieres Cowboy Carter Songs Live At Christmas Day Show

Beyoncé has premiered songs from her country flavoured album Cowboy Carter live for the very first time giving fans a tease of what they can expect when the 2025 tour sings into play.

December 27, 2024