The Whitlams Black Stump Tour Expands - Noise11.com

The Whitlams Black Stump tour has extended into September.

For 2024 The Whitlams Black Stump album ‘Kookaburra’ has revisited some of the classic Whitlams songs from a new direction as well as takes ownership of songs by Neil Young, Bernie Hayes and Dan Reeder with Tim Freedman’s new interpretations.

Upcoming dates now for The Whitlams Black Stump are:

KOOKABURRA TOUR DATES:

Thu 23 May – Resin Brewing, Bulli – NSW * – SOLD OUT

Fri 24 May – Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo – NSW * – SOLD OUT

Sun 26 May – Dangar Island Bowling Club, Dangar Island – NSW 2pm * – SOLD OUT

Sun 26 May – Dangar Island Bowling Club, Dangar Island – NSW 6pm * – SOLD OUT

Thu 30 May – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca – NSW – 2ND SHOW ADDED

Fri 31 May – Factory Theatre, Marrickville – NSW

Sat 1 June – Avalon Beach RSL, Avalon – NSW – SOLD OUT

Sun 2 June – Avalon Beach RSL, Avalon – NSW – 2ND SHOW ADDED

Fri 21 June – Mangrove Mountain Hall, Mangrove Mountain – NSW *

Sat 22 June – Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain – NSW *

Sun 23 June – Royal Dungog Hotel, Dungog – NSW * – SOLD OUT

Fri 28 June – Sanctus Brewing Co, Maclean – NSW *

Sat 29 June – Bellingen Memorial Hall, Bellingen – NSW *

Sun 30 June – Welder’s Dog, Armidale – NSW *

Fri 23 August – Bone Idol Brewery, Toowoomba – QLD *

Sat 24 August – Gympie Music Muster – QLD *

Sun 25 August – Gympie Music Muster – QLD

Thu 5 September – Odessa at Leaver’s, Creswick – VIC *

Fri 6 September – Echuca Paramount, Echuca – VIC * with SWEET TALK (trio)

Sat 7 September – Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston – VIC * with SWEET TALK (trio)

Sun 8 September – The Pig & Whistle, Main Ridge – VIC *

Thu 12 September – The Beer Shed, Leumeah – NSW * with MELODY MOKO

Fri 13 September – Avalon, Katoomba – NSW *

Sat 14 September – Prince of Wales Opera House, Gulgong – NSW * with MELODY MOKO

Fri 20 September – The Co-Op, Gerringong – NSW *

Sat 12 October – Savannah in the Round – QLD

* The Whitlams Black Stump Duo – Tim and Ollie

**Tickets on sale now and available at https://thewhitlams.com/tour/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

