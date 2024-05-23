 The Whitlams Black Stump Tour Expands - Noise11.com
The Whitlams. Tim Freedman Picture: Scott Gelston

The Whitlams. Tim Freedman Picture: Scott Gelston

The Whitlams Black Stump Tour Expands

by Paul Cashmere on May 23, 2024

in News

The Whitlams Black Stump tour has extended into September.

For 2024 The Whitlams Black Stump album ‘Kookaburra’ has revisited some of the classic Whitlams songs from a new direction as well as takes ownership of songs by Neil Young, Bernie Hayes and Dan Reeder with Tim Freedman’s new interpretations.

Upcoming dates now for The Whitlams Black Stump are:

KOOKABURRA TOUR DATES:

Thu 23 May – Resin Brewing, Bulli – NSW * – SOLD OUT
Fri 24 May – Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo – NSW * – SOLD OUT
Sun 26 May – Dangar Island Bowling Club, Dangar Island – NSW 2pm * – SOLD OUT
Sun 26 May – Dangar Island Bowling Club, Dangar Island – NSW 6pm * – SOLD OUT
Thu 30 May – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca – NSW – 2ND SHOW ADDED
Fri 31 May – Factory Theatre, Marrickville – NSW
Sat 1 June – Avalon Beach RSL, Avalon – NSW – SOLD OUT
Sun 2 June – Avalon Beach RSL, Avalon – NSW – 2ND SHOW ADDED
Fri 21 June – Mangrove Mountain Hall, Mangrove Mountain – NSW *
Sat 22 June – Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain – NSW *
Sun 23 June – Royal Dungog Hotel, Dungog – NSW * – SOLD OUT
Fri 28 June – Sanctus Brewing Co, Maclean – NSW *
Sat 29 June – Bellingen Memorial Hall, Bellingen – NSW *
Sun 30 June – Welder’s Dog, Armidale – NSW *
Fri 23 August – Bone Idol Brewery, Toowoomba – QLD *
Sat 24 August – Gympie Music Muster – QLD *
Sun 25 August – Gympie Music Muster – QLD
Thu 5 September – Odessa at Leaver’s, Creswick – VIC *
Fri 6 September – Echuca Paramount, Echuca – VIC * with SWEET TALK (trio)
Sat 7 September – Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston – VIC * with SWEET TALK (trio)
Sun 8 September – The Pig & Whistle, Main Ridge – VIC *
Thu 12 September – The Beer Shed, Leumeah – NSW * with MELODY MOKO
Fri 13 September – Avalon, Katoomba – NSW *
Sat 14 September – Prince of Wales Opera House, Gulgong – NSW * with MELODY MOKO
Fri 20 September – The Co-Op, Gerringong – NSW *
Sat 12 October – Savannah in the Round – QLD

* The Whitlams Black Stump Duo – Tim and Ollie

**Tickets on sale now and available at https://thewhitlams.com/tour/

