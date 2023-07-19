The Who Expand Who’s Next To Include Lifehouse - Noise11.com

The Who will release a 10-disc version of ‘Who’s Next’ with the unreleased ‘Lifehouse’ added.

‘Lifehouse’ was intended as a follow-up to ‘Tommy’ (1969). The project was abandoned and the songs used as the foundation for the album ‘Who’s Next’ (1971).

‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, ‘Baba O’Reilly’ and ‘Behind Blues Eyes’ were intended for ‘Lifehouse’. After the release of ‘Who’s Next’, Pete Townshend returned to the Rock Opera concept and created ‘Quadrophenia’.

The tracklisting, as outlined by Pete Townshend in 2000’s ‘Lifehouse Chronicles’ was have been:

Side A:

1. Teenage Wasteland

2. Going Mobile

3. Baba O’Riley

4. Time is Passing

5. Love Ain’t For Keeping

Side B:

6. Bargain

7. Too Much of Anything

8. Greyhound Girl

9. Mary

10. Behind Blue Eyes

Side C:

11. I Don’t Even Know Myself

12. Put The Money Down

13. Pure and Easy

14. Getting in Tune

15. Let’s See Action

Side D:

16. Relay

17. Join Together

18. Won’t Get Fooled Again

19. The Song is Over

Oh the new release The Who post:

WHO’S NEXT / LIFE HOUSE Super Deluxe Edition contains 10-CDs all remastered from original tapes by long time Who engineer Jon Astley as well as a Blu-ray Audio disc with newly made Atmos & 5.1 surround mixes of the original album and 14 bonus tracks by Steven Wilson. The set features 155 total tracks including 89 unreleased tracks & mixes and another 57 previously released tracks but with a fresh remix. Showcased are Pete Townshend’s Life House demos, the band’s Record Plant NYC 1971 sessions, the Olympic Studios 1970-1972 sessions, singles & additional sessions, and 2 complete concerts for the first-time ever from London’s Young Vic Theatre and San Francisco’s Civic Auditorium both from 1971 and newly mixed.

The box contains a 100-page hard back book designed by Richard Evans with an introduction by Pete Townshend and new sleeve notes by compilers Andy Neil and Matt Kent giving an overview of this classic album as well as rare photos and memorabilia from the era.

Life House – The Graphic Novel is a newly commissioned work putting the album’s story into an interpretation in words and pictures of the story, it is a 172-page hard backed book and overseen by Pete Townshend.

To round off this exceptional set there is a wallet containing a 20” x 30” poster of a gig in Sunderland, England, May 7, 1970; a 25.5” x 34.25 poster of a gig at Denver Coliseum, Denver, CO, December 10, 1971; a 20-page concert program from the Rainbow Theatre, London, November 4, 1971; a 16-page UK tour program, October/November 1971; a collectible four pin button set; and an 8” x 10” color photo of The Who with printed autographs.

+

Blue short sleeve t-shirt with “Who’s Next/The Who” text with black and white image of the band overtop psychedelic circles and the back features “The Who/Who’s Next” text with same circles and tracklist.

The expanded ‘Who’s Next/Lifehouse’ varies the ‘Lifehouse’ tracklisting:

CD ONE: WHO’S NEXT (Remastered) 1. Baba O’Riley 2. Bargain 3. Love Ain’t for Keeping 4. My Wife 5. The Song Is Over 6. Getting In Tune 7. Going Mobile 8. Behind Blue Eyes 9. Won’t Get Fooled Again

CD TWO: PETE TOWNSHEND’S LIFE HOUSE DEMOS 1970 – 1971 – PART 1 1. Teenage Wasteland (Demo)* 2. Too Much (Demo) * 3. Going Mobile (Demo)* 4. There’s A Fortune in Those Hills (Demo)* 5. Love Ain’t For Keeping (Demo)* 6. Bargain (Demo)* 7. Greyhound Girl (Demo)* 8. Mary (Alternate Mix) (Demo)** 9. Behind Blue Eyes (Demo)* 10. Time Is Passing (Demo)* 11. Finally, Over (Demo)** 12. Baba O’Riley (Original Demo)**

CD THREE: PETE TOWNSHEND’S LIFE HOUSE DEMOS 1970 – 1971 – PART 2 1. Pure And Easy (Home Studio Mix) (Demo)* 2. Getting In Tune (Alternate Mix) (Demo)** 3. Nothing Is Everything (Let’s See Action) (Demo)* 4. Won’t Get Fooled Again (Demo)* 5. Baba O’Riley (Demo)* 6. Song Is Over (2021 Remix) (Demo)** 7. Pure And Easy (Olympic Studios Mix) (Demo)** 8. Mary (Original Mix) (Demo)* 9. Baba O’Riley (First Editing Demo)** 10. Song Is Over (Original Demo)*

CD FOUR: RECORD PLANT, NYC SESSIONS MARCH 1971 1. Don’t Do It (aka Baby Don’t You Do It) [Take 2, Unedited, March 16, 1971]** 2. Won’t Get Fooled Again [Take 13, March 16, 1971]* 3. Behind Blue Eyes (Version 1) [Take 15, March 16, 1971]** 4. Love Ain’t For Keeping [Take 14, March 17, 1971]* 5. The Note (aka Pure and Easy) [Take 21, March 17, 1971]* 6. I’m In Tune (aka Getting in Tune) [Take 6, March 18, 1971* 7. Behind Blue Eyes (Version 2) [Take 10, March 18, 1971}*

CD FIVE: OLYMPIC SOUND STUDIOS, LONDON SESSIONS 1970-72 1. Pure And Easy* 2. I Don’t Know Myself [B-side with Unreleased Count-in] 3. Time Is Passing [Stereo Mix]** 4. Too Much of Anything [Original 1971 Vocal]** 5. Naked Eye [1971 Remake]** 6. Bargain (Early Mix)** 7. Love Ain’t For Keeping (Unedited Mix)** 8. My Wife (Unedited Mix)** 9. Getting In Tune (Take 1 with Jam)** 10. Going Mobile (Alternate Mix)** 11. Song Is Over (Backing Track) [with Nicky Hopkins]** 12. When I Was a Boy** 13. Let’s See Action (Unedited Mix)** 14. Relay (Unedited Mix) [Alternate Vocal]** 15. Put The Money Down [Remix with Original Vocal]* 16. Join Together [Unedited Remix]**

CD SIX: SINGLES & SESSIONS 1970-72 1. The Seeker (Original Single Mix) 2. Here For More [Original Single Mix] 3. Heaven And Hell [New Stereo Mix]** 4. Water [Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix]** 5. I Don’t Know Myself [Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix]** 6. Naked Eye [Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix]** 7. Postcard [Eel Pie Sound Studio – Original 1970 Mix]** 8. Now I’m A Farmer [Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Remix]** 9. The Seeker (Unedited Version)** 10. Water (IBC Version)** 11. I Don’t Know Myself (IBC Version)** 12. Let’s See Action (Original Single Mix) 13. When I Was a Boy (Original Single Mix) 14. Join Together (Original Single Mix) 15. Relay (Original Single Mix) 16. Waspman (Original Single Mix) 17. Long Live Rock (Original Olympic Mix)

CD SEVEN: LIVE AT THE YOUNG VIC, LONDON – APRIL 26, 1971 1. Love Ain’t for Keeping* 2. Pure And Easy* 3. Young Man Blues* 4. Time Is Passing* 5. Behind Blue Eyes* 6. I Don’t Even Know Myself* 7. Too Much of Anything* 8. Getting In Tune* 9. Bargain*

CD EIGHT: LIVE AT THE YOUNG VIC, LONDON – APRIL 26, 1971 1. Pinball Wizard** 2. See Me, Feel Me** 3. Baby Don’t You Do It* 4. Water* 5. My Generation* 6. (I’m A) Road Runner* 7. Naked Eye* 8. Bony Moronie* 9. Won’t Get Fooled Again*

CD NINE: LIVE AT THE CIVIC AUDITORIUM, SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 12, 1971 1. Introduction** 2. I Can’t Explain* 3. Substitute* 4. Summertime Blues** 5. My Wife* 6. Baba O’Riley** 7. Behind Blue Eyes* 8. Bargain* 9. Won’t Get Fooled Again** 10. Baby Don’t You Do It* 11. Magic Bus**

CD TEN: LIVE AT THE CIVIC AUDITORIUM, SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 12, 1971 1. Introduction To Tommy** 2. Overture** 3. Amazing Journey** 4. Sparks** 5. Pinball Wizard** 6. See Me Feel Me** 7. My Generation** 8. Naked Eye* 9. Going Down* BLU-RAY AUDIO: Steven Wilson Atmos Mix (48kHz 24-bit)** Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix (48kHz 24-bit)** Steven Wilson Stereo Mix (96kHz 24-bit)* Original 1971 Stereo Mix (96kHz 24-bit) 1. Baba O’Riley 2. Bargain 3. Love Ain’t For Keeping 4. My Wife 5. The Song Is Over 6. Getting In Tune 7. Going Mobile 8. Behind Blue Eyes 9. Won’t Get Fooled Again

The Who ‘Who’s Next/Lifehouse’ will be released on 15 September, 2023.

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

