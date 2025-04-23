The Wooten Brothers Play The Legendary Sony Hall New York - Noise11.com

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, Sony Hall in New York City hosted an electrifying performance by The Wooten Brothers, Victor, Joseph, Regi and Roy. Friend of the band and The Noise Network Chief Operations Officer Nick Kontonicolas was in attendance as an invited guest of the Wootens.

Following the performance Nick commented, “I consider myself privileged to have such as close and on-going friendship with Joseph Wooten, his wife Stephanie and Victor, Regi and Roy. They are a truly talented family.

Victor Wooten, a five-time Grammy Award-winning bassist renowned for his work with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, was joined by his brothers—Regi (guitar), Joseph (keyboard), and Roy (drums)—for this special event. The ensemble’s performance showcased their exceptional musicianship and deep-rooted family connection.

The Wootens also told Nick that they are excited to be returning to Australia in 2026. “The Wooten Brothers had such a great time touring Australia in 2023,” Nick said. “The sold-out 2023 tour was so successful that the Wootens have wanted to come back as soon as possible, but due to international commitments, sooner turned into later. The good news they will be on their way in February”.

Exact dates for the Australian tour are expected to be announced in coming months. Sign up at Gerrard Allman Events for the heads up.

On their last Australian tour, The Wootens performed at some of Australia’s historic venues, such as Memo Music Hall in Melbourne. In the 1960s, what is now Memo Music Hall was the Armstrong Recording Studios. Aussie icons The Easybeats and Normie Rowe recorded some of their biggest hits in the same room The Wootens performed in back in 2023 and will again in 2026. The Easybeats ‘She’s So Fine’ was recorded at Armstrongs, now Memo Music Hall as was Normie Rowe’s ‘It Ain’t Necessarily So’.

Sony Hall is also a site with an abundance of history. The venue, located at 235 W 46th St, provided an intimate setting for this memorable evening of live music. The iconic venue is in the heart of Times Square, in the historic Paramount Hotel.

Sony Hall hosts an eclectic mix of performances, from jazz legends and soul singers to hip-hop artists, rock bands, and international acts such as Michael Franks, Spryo Gyra, Rickie Lee Jones, John Oates and Australia’s The Church. The venue is stunning in its appearance having retained its vintage art deco design from the 1930s.

The Wooten Brothers will continue their trek across the USA through to mid may with Los Angeles shows set for Ventura, Solana Beach and West Hollywood.

For dates visit The Wooten Brothers website.

