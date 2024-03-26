 There Is Activity In The Jamiroquai Camp - Noise11.com
March 27, 2024

Jamiroquai have reunited to work on their first album in eight years.

Jamiroquai are back in the studio for the first time since the tragic loss of their bassist, Derrick McIntyre, who passed away last month, aged 66, after being involved in a car crash.

Jamiroquai’s last full studio release was 2017’s ‘Automaton’, which was about the rise in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and neglecting relationships with other human beings.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “It’s been a long time coming but the time feels right for Jamiroquai to work on new music.

“Jay went into the studio for a writing session recently and it went really well.

“They got the band involved too and it all felt very special to be back together doing what they do best.

“Everyone involved is excited about the new project and what it will sound like.

“It’s early days and while they don’t know when the new record will be out, the wheels are in motion.”

Jamiroquai will continue to honour the memory of their late bandmate.

The insider added: “Losing Derrick was hard for everyone who knew him.

“It’s a reminder that life is short. His passion for music was inspiring and everyone in Jamiroquai had Derrick in mind.”

Jamiroquai – who formed in 1992 – have been nominated for countless awards and won the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection in 1999, plus the Grammy for Best Performance by a Duo Or Group for ‘Virtual Insanity’ at the 1998 ceremony.

In 2017, frontman Jay Kay was honoured with the BMI President’s award for his originality which has inspired generations of musicians and fans alike.

Jamiroquai’s greatest hits album ‘High Times: Singles 1992-2006’ went triple platinum in the UK alone.

