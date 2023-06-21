Thom Yorke Releases ‘Bending Hectic’ From The Smile - Noise11.com

The Smile have their first new music for 2023 in ‘Bending Hectic’. The Smile is Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner.

The Smile released the debut album ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ in 2022. A second album was confirmed in March 2023 when Jonny Greenwood confirmed the trio had been in the studio for the previous seven weeks. There is no scheduled date for the album at this stage.

‘Bending Hectic’ was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and produced by Sam Petts-Davies. Petts-Davies worked with Thom Yorke on ‘Suspira’. He has also been an engineer for Radiohead, Roger Waters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Frank Ocean and Michael Kiwanuka.

