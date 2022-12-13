Thom Yorke’s The Smile To Release Live Album - Noise11.com

The Smile, Thom Yorke’s other band with Tom Skinner and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood will release the live album ‘The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival’ July 2022’ this week.

The Smile released a debut album ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ in May.

The live album features:

The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022:

Pana-Vision (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)

Thin Thing (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)

The Opposite (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)

Speech Bubbles (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)

Free in the Knowledge & A Hairdryer (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)

The Smoke (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)

You Will Never Work in Television Again (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)

