 Thom Yorke’s The Smile To Release Live Album - Noise11.com
The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022 live album artwork cover art

Thom Yorke’s The Smile To Release Live Album

by Paul Cashmere on December 13, 2022

in News

The Smile, Thom Yorke’s other band with Tom Skinner and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood will release the live album ‘The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival’ July 2022’ this week.

The Smile released a debut album ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ in May.

The live album features:

The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022:
Pana-Vision (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)
Thin Thing (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)
The Opposite (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)
Speech Bubbles (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)
Free in the Knowledge & A Hairdryer (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)
The Smoke (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)
You Will Never Work in Television Again (from A Light For Attracting Attention, 2022)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paramore Premiere New Song ‘The News’

Paramore have a new song ‘The News’.

4 days ago
Mallrat and The Chainsmokers
Mallrat Collaborates With the Chainsmokers

Australia’s Mallrat has collaborated with The Chainsmokers for the unexpected ‘Wish On An Eyelash’.

4 days ago
Jon Batiste at Noise11
Jon Batiste Named To Join Julliard Board of Trustees

Jazz great and former Stephen Colbert band music director Jon Batiste has been appointed to the Julliard School Board of Trustees.

4 days ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey To Release Ninth Album

Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and released the title track.

5 days ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Attempted To Do Their Own Version Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has claimed The 1975 "worked on" a version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition.

November 30, 2022
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish Gets To Work On Third Album

Billie Eilish has revealed she and her brother Finneas have started writing songs for her next album.

November 30, 2022
7D7D
Tim Commerford of Rage Against the Machine Has A New Band Called 7D7D

Tim Commerford of Rage Against The Machine has launched a new band called 7D7D.

November 29, 2022