Those Pretty Wrongs To Perform ‘Holiday Camp’ and Big Star Classics - Noise11.com

Jody Stephens’ and Luther Russell’s Those Pretty Wrongs will return to Australia in August with not only the ‘Holiday Camp’ album to perform from start to finish but also the best of Big Star.

Jody Stephens was a founding member of the icon Memphis Power Pop group of the 70s Big Star. The group recorded three albums in the 70s before splitting. The band also featured lead singer Alex Chilton, who had already made a man for himself as singer of 60s group The Box Tops.

Those Pretty Wrongs have performed very few times in the past four years. Jody Stephens tells Noise11, “We played a show in Memphis, I think, last year, possibly in July. That was about it. Other than we did Rough Trade record store at Rockefeller Center in New York and the next day we played Union Pool in Brooklyn and that was about a month and a half ago. That’s it. We haven’t played many at all”.

Watch the complete Noise11 Those Pretty Wrongs interview with Jody Stephens.

Love Police have six dates planned for the Australian tour.

LOVE POLICE PRESENTS

THOSE PRETTY WRONGS

(Jody Stephens & Luther Russell)

+ A Celebration of the Music of BIG STAR

Sat. 5-Aug Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Sun. 6-Aug The Great Club, Sydney

Wed. 9-Aug The Eltham Hotel, Eltham NSW

Thur. 10-Aug Stranded, Brisbane

Sat. 12-Aug Brunswick Ballroom (Matinee)

Sun. 13-Aug Memo Music Hall

Tickets go on sale this Friday June 9 at 9am:

https://www.lovepolice.com.au/tours2023/thoseprettywrongs

