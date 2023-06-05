 Those Pretty Wrongs To Perform ‘Holiday Camp’ and Big Star Classics - Noise11.com
Those Pretty Wrongs

Those Pretty Wrongs To Perform ‘Holiday Camp’ and Big Star Classics

by Paul Cashmere on June 5, 2023

in News

Jody Stephens’ and Luther Russell’s Those Pretty Wrongs will return to Australia in August with not only the ‘Holiday Camp’ album to perform from start to finish but also the best of Big Star.

Jody Stephens was a founding member of the icon Memphis Power Pop group of the 70s Big Star. The group recorded three albums in the 70s before splitting. The band also featured lead singer Alex Chilton, who had already made a man for himself as singer of 60s group The Box Tops.

Those Pretty Wrongs have performed very few times in the past four years. Jody Stephens tells Noise11, “We played a show in Memphis, I think, last year, possibly in July. That was about it. Other than we did Rough Trade record store at Rockefeller Center in New York and the next day we played Union Pool in Brooklyn and that was about a month and a half ago. That’s it. We haven’t played many at all”.

Watch the complete Noise11 Those Pretty Wrongs interview with Jody Stephens.

Love Police have six dates planned for the Australian tour.

LOVE POLICE PRESENTS
THOSE PRETTY WRONGS
(Jody Stephens & Luther Russell)
+ A Celebration of the Music of BIG STAR

Sat. 5-Aug Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan
Sun. 6-Aug The Great Club, Sydney
Wed. 9-Aug The Eltham Hotel, Eltham NSW
Thur. 10-Aug Stranded, Brisbane
Sat. 12-Aug Brunswick Ballroom (Matinee)
Sun. 13-Aug Memo Music Hall

Tickets go on sale this Friday June 9 at 9am:
https://www.lovepolice.com.au/tours2023/thoseprettywrongs

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Son Little, music news, noise11.com
Son Little Announces Australian Dates

Son Little will plays dates in Australia in September and October.

4 days ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith and Madonna Confirm Collaboration

Sam Smith and Madonna have shared details about their new collaboration.

5 days ago
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Disturbed’s David Draiman Has Tumor Removed

David Draiman of Disturbed has revealed that he has undergone an operation for a tumour.

5 days ago
Hollywood Vampires
Johnny Depp Injury Sidelines Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood Vampires have postponed three American shows until the end of July because of an ankle injury Johnny Depp has suffered.

6 days ago
Tame Impala Lonerism
Tame Impala Release Two Demos From ‘Lonerism’

Tame Impala have shared two unreleased demos left over from the recording sessions of their breakout 2012 album, Lonerism.

6 days ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Moving To New York

Kelly Clarkson is relocating The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York City to be closer to her family.

7 days ago
One Direction, Zayn Malik, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Zayn Malik Thanks Fans In Rare Social Media Post

Zayn Malik has thanked fans for their ongoing support in a rare social media message.

7 days ago