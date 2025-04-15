 Tiger Lili Hutchence Marries - Noise11.com
Tiger Lili Hutchence Marries

by Music-News.com on April 15, 2025

in News

Michael Hutchence’s pregnant daughter Tiger Lily has tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years, Ben Archer.

Tiger Lily, who is expecting her first child, reportedly said ‘I do’ at an intimate ceremony of 30 guests in East London.

According to The Sun newspaper, the couple, who met in 2023, were “keen to marry” ahead of the birth of their first child.

The newlyweds reportedly hired out a restaurant on Columbia Road in Tower Hamlets and invited their closest family and friends.

The Sun reports that Tiger Lily’s sisters, Pixie and Fifi Trixibelle, were there, as well as her adoptive father, Bob, and godfather, Nick Cave.

Tiger Lily’s husband revealed the news of her pregnancy last month when he shared an art flyer on Instagram that showed her baby bump.

“My love @heavenlytiger is doing a show,” he commented.

Tiger Lily then confirmed the exciting news by responding with a hatching chicken emoji.

“Wahooo love you,” she wrote alongside the post.

Tiger Lily is the daughter of the late Paula Yates, who died in 2000, and INXS lead singer Hutchence.

She was adopted by Yates’ ex-husband Geldof after the sudden death of her father in 1997 and Yates’ death from a heroin overdose in 2000.

