Tim Commerford of Rage Against the Machine Has A New Band Called 7D7D - Noise11.com

Tim Commerford of Rage Against The Machine has launched a new band called 7D7D.
The band features:
Tim Commerford-lead vocals, bass
Mathias Wakrat-drums
Jonny Polonsky-guitar, keyboards, backing vocals
The first taste of 7D7D is the track ‘Capitalism’ which was written by all three members of the band.
Polonsky released his first solo album ‘Hi My Name Is Jonny’ in 1996 on American Recordings. He has appeared on the American Recordings releases of Donovan and Johnny Cash as well as albums for Neil Diamond, Dixie Chicks and Tom Morello.
Commerford and Wakrat had the band Wakrat in 2016 and released a self-titled album.
