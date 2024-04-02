 Tim Finn Digs Deep For Solo Show In Sydney - Noise11.com

Tim Finn at The Palais Melbourne 13 September 2023 photo by Monique Pizzica

Tim Finn Digs Deep For Solo Show In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on April 2, 2024

in News

Tim Finn performed a one-off show for Sydney on 30 March with a few surprises.

As far as we know, the opening track The Choral Sea’ from the ‘True Colours’ album has maybe only been played once perform. It was certainly played by Split Enz at a 1980 concert in Amsterdam (and unlikely a few more times in that era). For Aussie fans, its unlikely the ‘True Colours’ instrumental closer was ever performed before in Australia.

‘She Got Body She Got Soul’ from 1979’s ‘Frenzy has surfaced just a handful of times before mostly around 2009 to 2011. Another known performance was in Los Angeles for KCRW by the Finn Brothers.

Tim’s daughter Elliot Finn took lead vocals for the Crowded House song ‘All I Now’ and the first verse of Split Enz ‘Nobody Takes Me Seriously’.

The show at the Factory Theatre in Sydney was Tim’s first live performance since completing his ‘The Lives and Times of Tim Finn’ tour in Auckland in 23 September, 2023. He performed in Melbourne on 13 September 2023. Check out the Noise11 review here.

Tim Finn, Sydney, Factory Theatre, 30 March 2024

The Choral Sea (from True Colours, 1980)
Six Months in a Leaky Boat ((from Time and Tide, 1982)
My Mistake (from Dizrythmia, 1977)
Nobody Takes Me Seriously (from True Colours, 1980) (Elliot Finn on lead vocals for first verse)
Charlie (from Dizrythmia, 1977)
Fraction Too Much Friction (from Escapade, 1983)
Made My Day (from Escapade, 1983)
Staring at the Embers (from Escapade, 1983)
She Got Body She Got Soul (from Frenzy, 1979)
All I Ask (from Crowded House, Woodface, 1991)
Dirty Creature (from Time and Tide, 1982)
Hard Act to Follow (from Corroboree, 1981)
It’s Only Natural (from Crowded House, Woodface, 1991)
Chocolate Cake (from Crowded House, Woodface, 1991)
Poor Boy (from True Colours, 1980)
Weather With You (from Crowded House, Woodface, 1991)

Encore:
I See Red (from Frenzy, 1979)

Tim repeated the setlist for Bluesfest on 1 April, 2024. There are no more shows scheduled.

