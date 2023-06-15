Tim Finn’s Solo Debut ‘Escapade’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com

Tim Finn says “raise a glass” today and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of his debut solo album ‘Escapade’.

“Today, June 15, is the 40th anniversary of Escapade’s release. An album that was pure joy to make, and seemed to strike an immediate chord. I wanted to acknowledge it and suggest we all play a track and raise a glass!

All best wishes, Tim”

‘Escapade’ was recorded in early 1983 at Festival Studios in Sydney. The album came inbetween the Split Enz albums ‘Time and Tide’ (April, 1982) and ‘Conflicting Emotions (November, 1983).

Tim wrote all of the songs on the album. No others members of Split Enz contributed to the album. It does feature Wilbur Wilde and Joe Camilleri on saxophone, Ricky Fataar (The Beach Boys) on drums, Vanetta Fields on backing vocals and on one track ‘Not For Nothing’ that mandolin was performed for Tim by Vince Gill, now country superstar and a member of Eagles.

‘Fraction To Much Friction’, the first single from the album reached no 8 in Australia and no 2 in New Zealand.

The second single ‘Made My Day’ reached no 22 in Australia.

Tim’s most recent album ‘AT’ with Andy White was released 31 March, 2023.

