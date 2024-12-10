Tina Arena Has More Shows for 2025 - Noise11.com

Tina Arena will play more Australian shows in 2025 following the success of her recent dates with Richard Marx.

New dates are coming for Perth, Sydney, Penrith, Newcastle, Melbourne, Cairns, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Adelaide.

TOUR DATES:

Riverside Theatre, Perth WA – Sunday, 27 April 2025

State Theatre, Sydney NSW – Tuesday, 29 April 2025

State Theatre, Sydney NSW – Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Evan Theatre, Penrith NSW – Sunday, 4 May 2025

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW – Tuesday, 6 May 2025

Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC – Thursday, 8 May 2025

Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC – Friday, 9 May 2025

Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns QLD – Saturday, 17 May 2025

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD – Tuesday, 20 May 2025

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD – Wednesday, 21 May 2025

The Star, Gold Coast QLD – Friday, 23 May 2025

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA – Friday, 30 May 2025

Tickets available from https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/tina-arena-dont-ask-again-tour-2025

