Tina Arena Has More Shows for 2025 - Noise11.com

Tina Arena at Sydney Opera House, 9th December 2024 (supplied)

Tina Arena Has More Shows for 2025

by Noise11.com on December 11, 2024

in News

Tina Arena will play more Australian shows in 2025 following the success of her recent dates with Richard Marx.

New dates are coming for Perth, Sydney, Penrith, Newcastle, Melbourne, Cairns, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Adelaide.

TOUR DATES:

Riverside Theatre, Perth WA – Sunday, 27 April 2025
State Theatre, Sydney NSW – Tuesday, 29 April 2025
State Theatre, Sydney NSW – Wednesday, 30 April 2025
Evan Theatre, Penrith NSW – Sunday, 4 May 2025
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW – Tuesday, 6 May 2025
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC – Thursday, 8 May 2025
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC – Friday, 9 May 2025
Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns QLD – Saturday, 17 May 2025
QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD – Tuesday, 20 May 2025
QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD – Wednesday, 21 May 2025
The Star, Gold Coast QLD – Friday, 23 May 2025
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA – Friday, 30 May 2025

Tickets available from https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/tina-arena-dont-ask-again-tour-2025

