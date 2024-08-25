TLC Cancels Concerts After T-Boz Taken To Hospital - Noise11.com

TLC’s T-Boz has suffered a medical crisis that has forced the girl group to cancel two concerts.

T-Boz ended up in the hospital for a “severe abdominal blockage”, the group revealed in a statement announcing that two New England shows had been cancelled.

“Shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps,” the Instagram Story message read. “She was immediately seen by a doctor and subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

The statement continued: “Tionne was diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage. She remains in the hospital under medical supervision but is expected to be released tomorrow.”

TLC is the best-selling American girl group of all time. The current line-up features T-Boz and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas. The two cancelled shows will be rescheduled.

T-Boz later announced she was “on the mend” in her own Instagram statement.

“This was just one of those unexpected things that I had no control over!” she penned. “I look forward to making it up 2 you all… And hopefully I’ll get out of the hospital soon! As soon as tomorrow if all goes well! Thank you for understanding… Blessings always, T.”

