Todd Rundgren To Receive Keys To The Town of Woodstock - Noise11.com

The town of Woodstock in upstate New York will hand Todd Rundgren the keys to town of Woodstock in October.

Rundgren worked at Bearsville Studios in neighbouring Bearsville, NY as a staff engineer and producer. He recorded his first early albums ‘Runt’, ‘Runt: The Ballad of Todd Rundgren’, ‘Something/Anything’, ‘Initiation’, ‘Hermit of Mink Hollow’ and ‘Healing’at the studio and also produced the Meat Loaf classic ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, Patti Smith’s ‘Wave’ and The Band’s ‘Stage Fright’ at Bearsville.

Woodstock town supervisor Bill McKenna said in a statement that Todd is an “important contributor to Woodstock’s long and iconic history as a global nexus for all genres of musical creativity”.

Todd Rundgren will receive the Keys on October 23. He will perform at the Bearsville Theater on October 22 and 23, 2024.

