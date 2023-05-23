 Tom Johnson Exits The Doobie Brothers For Back Surgery - Noise11.com
Tom Johnson Exits The Doobie Brothers For Back Surgery

by Music-News.com on May 23, 2023

in News

The Doobie Brothers will continue their 50th Anniversary tour minus founding member Tom Johnston who is stepping down temporarily while he undergoes back surgery.

In a statement the band announced, “The Doobie Brothers are heartbroken to announce that Tom Johnston will be undergoing surgery following severe back pain and won’t be able to join the band on the upcoming leg of the 50th Anniversary Tour.

“Per advisement of his physician, Johnston should not be performing at this time and is looking forward to returning to the road as soon as possible.

“The shows will go on – Pat Simmons, Michael McDonald and John McFee will continue the tour beginning with their May 25th show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL”.

Johnston is the founder, guitarist, lead vocalist and songwriter for The Doobie Brothers. His departure will create a massive hole in the setlist. Johnston gave the Doobies their signature sound with his readily identifiable guitar sound on ‘Listen to the Music’, ‘China Grove’ and ‘Long Train Runnin’.

When Johnston departed the Doobie Brothers in the mid 70s and Michael McDonald took over the vocals, the band went from being a rock band to a soul group.

A bulk of the Doobies setlist features Tom on lead vocals so it will be interesting to see how the band re-curates the set without him.

Nobody (from The Doobie Brothers, 1971)
Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While) (from Stampede, 1975)
Here to Love You (from Minute By Minute, 1978)
Dependin’ on You (from Minute By Minute, 1978)
Rockin’ Down the Highway (from Toulouse Street, 1972)
You Belong to Me (from Living On The Fault Line, 1977)
Easy (from Liberté, 2021)
South City Midnight Lady (from The Captain and Me, 1973)
Clear as the Driven Snow (from The Captain and Me, 1973)
It Keeps You Runnin’ (from Takin’ It To The Streets, 1976)
Another Park, Another Sunday (from What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits, 1974)
Eyes of Silver (from What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits, 1974)
Better Days (from Liberté, 2021)
Don’t Ya Mess With Me (from Liberté, 2021)
Real Love (from One Step Closer, 1980)
World Gone Crazy (from World Gone Crazy, 2010)
Minute by Minute (from Minute By Minute, 1978)
Without You (from The Captain and Me, 1973)
Jesus Is Just Alright (from Toulouse Street, 1972)
What a Fool Believes (from Minute By Minute, 1978)
Long Train Runnin’ (from The Captain and Me, 1973)
China Grove (from The Captain and Me, 1973)

Encore:
Black Water (from What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits, 1974)
Takin’ It to the Streets (from Takin’ It To The Streets, 1976)
Listen to the Music (from Toulouse Street, 1972)

The Doobie Brothers next show is in Florida on May 26.

