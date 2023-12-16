 Travis Scott Cancels Chicago Show After Spending '24 Hours on a Runway' - Noise11.com
Travis Scott Astroworld

Travis Scott Astroworld

Travis Scott Cancels Chicago Show After Spending ’24 Hours on a Runway’

by Paul Cashmere on December 17, 2023

in News

Travis Scott was forced to cancel Friday’s (15.12.23) Chicago concert because of a flight delay.

Scott was due to bring his ‘Utopia – Circus Maximus’ Tour to Chicago’s United Center but had to postpone after his plane was stuck on a runway for “24 hours”.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I literally spent 24 hrs on a runway. Craziest [thing] ever.”

He added on Instagram: “U ever spent 24 hrs on a runway I have.”

He promised fans he will be back in January, writing: “To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one if my favorite places. To go ham and been waiting for it the whole tour. I will be back the first couple days of January.”

A message on the venue’s X account stated: “Travis Scott’s show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available.”

A later message added: “Travis Scott Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus scheduled for December 15, 2023, has been rescheduled to January 3, 2024.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. For any questions regarding refunds, please check with your point of purchase.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Backs Away From Kanye West Duet

Nicki Minaj has declined Kanye West's request to put their collaboration New Body on his album.

2 days ago
360 photo from Black Ace Media
360 Announces More Australian Regional Dates for 2024

Aussie rapper 360 will be back on the road for 2024 with dates in NSW, Tasmania and Western Australia revealed this week.

4 days ago
James Bay Electric Light cover
James Bay Has Solo Dates In Australia for 2024

UK singer songwriter James Bay will perform sideshows in Australia in addition to his 2024 Summersalt festival shows.

6 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Signs With Demi Lovato’s Manager

Ariana Grande has signed with Demi Lovato's manager Brandon Creed.

6 days ago
Palace of the King 2022
Palace of the King Prepare for ‘Friends In Low Places This Friday

The long-awaited Palace of the King album ‘Friends in Low Places’ will be released this Friday (14 December).

7 days ago
Dan Sultan at Age Music Vic Awards 2014 photo Ros OGorman
Watch Dan Sultan Perform At Red Rocks

On August 27, 2023 Australia’s Dan Sultan shared the stage at iconic Colorado venue Red Rocks at the invitation of Vance Joy.

December 8, 2023
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins and Introduce Josh Freese To Melbourne #REVIEW

Dave Grohl said he had lost count of the number of times Foo Fighters have toured Australia “10, 20, 100”. The answer is actually 13. Foo Fighters first toured Australia on the Summersault Festival in 1995. They were back in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2018 and for that one-off show in Geelong in 2022. The early tours were mainly club shows. The biggest they got in those first 10 years (outside festivals) was a Festival Hall show in Melbourne. The first arena show was in 2005 and for the past 10 years it has been stadiums.

December 6, 2023