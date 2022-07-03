Travis Scott First Show Back After Festival Controversy Cancelled - Noise11.com

Travis Scott’s first festival since the Astroworld tragedy has been cancelled.

Two months before Scott was set to co-headline the Day N Vegas music festival, event organisers announced the event had been cancelled.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022. The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks,” they announced on Friday.

The now-cancelled festival was scheduled for the Labor Day Weekend in September on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Day N Vegas would have been Scott’s first festival performance since his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas in November 2021. A crowd crush during his set resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

His next scheduled festival appearance is at Primavera Sound Festival in South America in November.

