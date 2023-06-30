Travis Scott Will Not Face Charges Over Astroworld Tragedy - Noise11.com

Rapper Travis Scott has been cleared of all charges related to the 2021 Astroworld concert tragedy that took the lives of 10 people and injured countless others.

A statement from Scott’s lawyer and published by Pitchfork states:

My client Travis Scott will not be charged with criminal charges or any wrongdoing for his involvement with AstroWorld festival.

Today’s decision by the Harris County District Attorney confirms what we have known all along – that Travis Scott is not responsible for the AstroWorld tragedy. This is consistent with investigative reporting by numerous media outlets and federal and state government reports that have squarely placed the onus for event safety crises on organizers, operators and contractors – not performers. While waiting patiently for the District Attorney’s decision to not file charges, Travis Scott has been inaccurately and wrongly singled out, despite stopping the show three separate times and being unaware of the events as they were unfolding. Now that this chapter is closed, we hope for the government efforts to focus on what is most important – stopping future heartbreaking tragedies like AstroWorld from ever occurring again.

The Astroworld disaster happened at the Travis Scott headlined event on 5 November 2021 in Houston, Texas. On the first day of the two day event the crowded rushed the stage and fans were crushed. Scott continued performing for one more hour. He continued to tell the audience to ‘get wild’ and go ‘crazy’ while an ambulance was going through the crowd trying to retrieve bodies. The aged of the deceased ranged from 14 to 27.

Travis Scott will release his first album since ‘Astroworld’ 2018 called ‘Utopia’ on 21 July 2023.

