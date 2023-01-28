Triple J Hottest 100 2023, The Complete List With Flume At Number One - Noise11.com

Triple J’s Hottest 100 for 2022 is almost done. Here is what 2022 is looking like (so far).

100. Fred Again.. – ‘Danielle (smile on my face)’

99. Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Sidelines’

98. MEDUZA x James Carter – ‘Bad Memories’ [ft. Elley Duhé/Fastboy]

97. Yung Gravy – ‘Betty (Get Money)’

96. G Flip – ‘Waste of Space’

95. Omar Apollo – ‘Evergreen’

94. King Stingray – ‘Lupa’

93. Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba – ‘Holy Moley’

92. Sam Fender – ‘Alright’

91. Florence + the Machine – ‘Free’

90. The Smith Street Band – ‘I Don’t Wanna Do Nothing Forever’

89. The Amity Affliction – ‘Show Me Your God’

88. The 1975 – ‘Oh Caroline’

87. Genesis Owusu – ‘GTFO’

86. Parkway Drive – ‘Glitch’

85. DMA’s – ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’

84. Billie Eilish – ‘The 30th’

83. Beddy Rays – ‘Handful’

82. The Wombats – ‘Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?’

81. Benee – ‘Beach Boy’

80. Denzel Curry – ‘Walkin’

79. Arctic Monkeys – ‘Body Paint’

78. Violent Soho – ‘Kamikaze’

77. Arctic Monkeys – ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

76. Drake – ‘Jimmy Cooks’ [featuring 21 Savage]

75. Spacey Jane – ‘Bothers Me’

74. Tate McRae – ‘She’s All I Wanna Be’

73. Tame Impala – ‘No Choice’

72. Steve Lacy – ‘Static’

71. Hilltop Hoods – ‘Show Business’ [featuring Eamon]

70. Amy Shark – ‘Only Wanna Be With You’

69. Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Maybe’ [featuring Bring Me The Horizon]

68. Fisher – ‘Yeah The Girls’ [featuring Meryll]

67. Raye – ‘Escapism.’ (featuring 070 Shake)

66. Thelma Plum – ‘The Brown Snake’

65. Peach PRC – ‘Forever Drunk’

64. The Rions – ‘Anakin’

63. Teenage Dads – ‘Teddy’

62. Ocean Alley – ‘Home’

61. Venbee x Goddard. – ‘Messy In Heaven’

60. Lime Cordiale – ‘Country Club’

59. Ocean Alley – ‘Double Vision’

58. The 1975 – ‘I’m In Love With You’

57. Pacific Avenue – ‘Leaving For London’

56. Ocean Alley – ‘Deepest Darkness’

55. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ‘Girl Sports’

54. Hilltop Hoods – ‘A Whole Day’s Night’ [feat. Montaigne – Tom Thum]

53. The Chats – ‘6L GTR’

52. Skin On Skin – ‘Burn Dem Bridges’

51. Post Malone – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

50. Flume – ‘Slugger 1.4’

49. Lil Nas X – ‘Star Walkin” (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)

48. Fisher & Shermanology – ‘It’s A Killa’

47. Ruel – ‘Growing Up Is ____’

46. Sycco – ‘Ripple’

45. Paramore – ‘This Is Why’

44. Drake & 21 Savage – ‘Rich Flex’

43. King Stingray – ‘Yellow’ [Coldplay cover for Like A Version]

42. Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

41. Kendrick Lamar – ‘N95’

40. Spacey Jane – ‘Yet’

39. Central Cee – ‘Doja Cat’

38. Bring Me the Horizon – ‘sTraNgeRs’

37. Dom Dolla – ‘Miracle Maker’ [feat. Clementine Douglas]

36. Lizzo – ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’

35. King Stingray – ‘Let’s Go’

34. Lime Cordiale – ‘Colin’

33. The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’

32. Billie Eilish – ‘TV’

31. Baker Boy – ‘Wish You Well’ [featuring Bernard Fanning)

30. Flume – ‘Shooting Stars’ [featuring Toro y Moi, Bag Raiders cover for Like A Version]

29. Vance Joy – ‘Clarity’

28. Luude & Mattafix – ‘Big City Life’

27. King Stingray – ‘Camp Dog’

26. Fred Again.. – ‘Jungle’

25. Spacey Jane – ‘Pulling Through’

24. Beyoncé – ‘Cuff It’

23. Dune Rats – ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’ [The Angels cover for Like A Version]

22. Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’

21. Thelma Plum – ‘Backseat of My Mind’

20. SZA – ‘Shirt’

19. Skegss – ‘Stranger Days’

18. Fred Again.. & Swedish House Mafia – ‘Turn On The Lights again..’ featuring Future

17. Genesis Owusu – ‘Get Inspired’

16. Peach PRC – ‘God is a Freak’

15. Lime Cordiale – ‘Facts of Life’

14. Fred Again..- ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’

13. Gorillaz – ‘New Gold’ [featuring Tame Impala/Bootie Brown]

12. Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

11. G Flip – ‘GAY 4 ME’ [featuring Lauren Sanderson]

10. Joji – ‘Glimpse of Us’

9. Gang Of Youths – ‘in the wake of your leave’

8. Ball Park Music – ‘Stars In My Eyes’

7. Lizzo — About Damn Time

6. Spacey Jane – Sitting Up

5. Spacey Jane – It’s Been A Long Day

4. Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

3. Spacey Jane – Hardlight

2. Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

1. Flume – Say Nothing (featuring Maya)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

