Troy Cassar-Daley On Writing With Don Walker, Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes - Noise11.com

 Troy Cassar-Daley On Writing With Don Walker, Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes
Troy Cassar-Daley On Writing With Don Walker, Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2024

Troy Cassar-Daley first worked with Don Walker on the Cold Chisel song ‘HQ454 Monroe’ from the 2012 album ‘No Plans’. Since then he has written more with Don as well as individually with Jimmy Barnes and with Ian Moss.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Troy Cassar-Daley:

On writing with Don Walker Troy says, “Sometimes I have to arrive with a good idea that’s really settled in with Don. Like a good mechanic it gives him the chance to pull things apart and then reconstruct it and make it run great. That’s the only way I feel I can take something to Don. With ‘Everything Is Gonna Be Alright’ all I had was a chorus. Don sat there listening to me sing that to him at a little cafe in Kings Cross and I had the guitar case open. He was just watching what I was doing and then he went really quiet for about half an hour. I said ‘if you don’t like the idea just tell me and we can move on to something else’. He said ‘no, no, I’ve got some ideas’. Then he started to just write down these passages of part of the verses. It was like watching a famous artist paint”.

On working with Ian Moss, Troy says, “They are all very different people and that’s what makes Cold Chisel great. With Ian, I had another approach. I had two electric guitars set up in my studio. I thought, Ian is probably so used to writing with other people on acoustic guitars. I wanted to make him feel really at home on a Stratocaster so I grabbed a Strat for him and set him up a little set of peddles and one of my favourite little ol’ amps. I sat at the controls with another electric and we started to jam some ideas we thought would stick. With Nullabor Plain it was going to be a bit of a balls to the wall strumming rhythm. Ian loves tempo. That’s one thing I really had to harness with him as well”.

And Jimmy Barnes, Troy says, “With Jimmy it is a lot quicker. Often it is via text. We have written face to face too. Jimmy has this beautiful imagination for melody. He’ll just sing the parts he wants to do. Me and Ben Rogers, his son-in-law, wrote a song one night (with him). We felt we were on a wild horse that got away from us and we just had to hold on for dear life”.

Cold Chisel ‘HQ454 Monroe”:

Find Troy Cassar-Daley dates here.

