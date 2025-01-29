 TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Drops ‘Drop’ - Noise11.com
TV On The Radio. Photo by Tim Cashmere.music news, noise11.com

Tunde Adebimpe of TV On The Radio. Photo by Tim Cashmere.

TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Drops ‘Drop’

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2025

in News

Tunde Adebimpe of TV On The Radio has a solo song ‘Drop’ and a solo album ‘Thee Black Boltz’ coming in April.

Check out ‘Drop’.

The first song from ‘Thee Black Boltz’ titled ‘Magnetic’ was released in November 2024.

‘Thee Black Boltz’ is out April 18, 2025.

