TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Drops ‘Drop’ - Noise11.com

Tunde Adebimpe of TV On The Radio has a solo song ‘Drop’ and a solo album ‘Thee Black Boltz’ coming in April.

Check out ‘Drop’.

The first song from ‘Thee Black Boltz’ titled ‘Magnetic’ was released in November 2024.

‘Thee Black Boltz’ is out April 18, 2025.

