TV Show Based On Usher Music In The Works - Noise11.com

A new drama series based on Usher’s music is in the works.

It has been announced that a new drama series based on Black love, inspired by the performer’s music, is in development at Universal Studio Group’s Universal Content Productions (UCP).

According to the official description, the as-yet-untitled series will centre around “Black love and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

The eight-time Grammy winner is set to executive produce the series alongside screenwriter Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Katie Zucker and attorney Kenny Meiselas.

A writer has not yet been attached to the project.

“My 30-year catalogue has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher stated in a press release. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

The announcement comes just days after Usher headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. He also released his ninth studio album, Coming Home, earlier this month.

The musician is set to kick off his upcoming tour, Past Present Future, in support of his new album on 16 August at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

