Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour Kicks Off In Denver - Noise11.com

Twenty One Pilots kicked off their biggest global headlining run ever ‘The Clancy World Tour’ with a sold-out show at Denver’s Ball Arena 15 August 2024.
Performing tracks such as “Overcompensate,” “Next Semester,” and “The Craving” from their latest album Clancy, which has already made a massive global impact by posting the biggest week for any Rock album in 2024 and debuting at #1 on multiple Billboard charts. The night also featured notable longtime fan-favorites tracks like “Stressed Out” from multi-Platinum breakthrough, Blurryface, hits “Heavydirtysoul,” “My Blood” and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “Jumpsuit,” from their 2018 Platinum-certified album Trench and #1 Alternative Radio chartbreakers “Saturday” and “Shy Away” from RIAA Gold certified Scaled And Icy.
The setlist was:
Overcompensate
Holding On to You
Vignette
Car Radio
The Judge
The Craving (Jenna’s Version)
Tear in My Heart
Backslide
Shy Away
Heathens
Next Semester
Routines in the Night
B-Stage
Addict With a Pen / Migraine / Forest / Fall Away
Mulberry Street
Main Stage
Navigating
Nico and the Niners
Heavydirtysoul
My Blood
Slowtown
Fake You Out
Guns for Hands
Lavish
Ride
Paladin Strait
Encore:
Jumpsuit
Midwest Indigo
Stressed Out
Trees
The tour will continue with a second night in Denver at Ball Arena, due to popular demand, on August 16th then traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe and the United Kingdom. New Zealand alt-pop duo and brothers Balu Brigada will serve as support for the North America leg.
Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour
-
North America
August 15, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
August 16, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
August 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center*
August 21, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center
August 22, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 24, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
August 25, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
August 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome
August 28, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome
August 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
August 31, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
September 3, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center
September 4, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center
September 6, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
September 7, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
September 10, 2024 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
September 11, 2024 Orlando, FL Kia Center
September 13, 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
September 14, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
September 15, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
September 17, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
September 18, 2024 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
September 20, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
September 21, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
September 25, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
September 27, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
September 28, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 29, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
October 1, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
October 2, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
October 4, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena*
October 5, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena*
October 6, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena*
October 8, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 9, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 10, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
October 12, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
-
Australia/New Zealand
November 17, 2024 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
November 19, 2024 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena
November 21, 2024 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre
November 24, 2024 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena
-
South America
January 16, 2025 Bogotá, CO Coliseo MedPlus
January 19, 2025 Santiago, CL Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
January 22, 2025 Curitiba, BR Pedreira Paulo Leminski
January 24, 2025 Rio De Janeiro, BR Farmasi Arena
January 26, 2025 São Paulo, BR Allianz Parque
January 29, 2025 Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena
February 20, 2025 Mexico City, MX Estadio GNP Seguros
February 22, 2025 Guadalajara, MX Estadio 3 de Marzo
February 24, 2025 Monterrey, MX Estadio Banorte
-
Europe
April 7, 2025 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena
April 8, 2025 Berlin, DE Uber Arena
April 9, 2025 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena
April 12, 2025 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
April 13, 2025 Vienna, AT Wiener Stadthalle
April 16, 2025 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion
April 17, 2025 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena
April 21, 2025 Madrid, ES WiZink Center
April 22, 2025 Barcelona, ES Palau San Jordi
April 24, 2025 Lyon, FR LDLC Arena
April 27, 2025 Munich, DE Olympiahalle
April 28, 2025 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
April 30, 2025 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 1, 2025 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
May 2, 2025 Paris, FR Accor Arena
-
UK
May 5, 2025 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena
May 6, 2025 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
May 8, 2025 Belfast, UK SSE Arena Belfast
May 9, 2025 Dublin, IE 3Arena
May 11, 2025 Manchester, UK AO Arena
May 13, 2025 London, UK The O2
May 14, 2025 London, UK The O2
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE