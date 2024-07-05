Two Tone Pony Premiere ‘Going Back’ Ahead of ‘Born On The Road’ Album - Noise11.com

Two Tone Pony have a new uptempo country rock song ‘Going Back’ ahead of the release of the debut album ‘Born On The Road’ due 19 July 2024.

Two Tone Pony is David Kirkpatrick, the son of country legends Slim Dusty and Joy McKean. Slim inspired the song. “I had the vision of driving back down the Nulla Nulla Valley to my father’s dairy farm,” unpacks the songwriter. “How he might have felt returning to a place he had in his own words – escaped from.”

Two Tone Pony is also:

Ian Rhodes –Electric and Acoustic Guitar, Mandolin, Harmonica, Vocals

Glenn Willey –Hammond Organ, Keyboards

Graham Puglisi –Bass, Vocals

Greg Richardson –Drums and Percussion, Vocals

https://www.twotonepony.com

Upcoming dates are:

Saturday 20th July – Hats Off To Country – Moonshiners – Tamworth, NSW

Friday 6th September – Marrickville Bowling Club – Marrickville, NSW

Saturday 14th September – Hardys Bay Club – Hardys Bay, NSW

