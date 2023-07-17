 Two Tone Pony Premiere New Song ‘Stormy Weather’ - Noise11.com
Two Tone Pony

Two Tone Pony

Two Tone Pony Premiere New Song ‘Stormy Weather’

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2023

in News

Two Tone Pony, the band featuring David Kirkpatrick, the son of Slim Dusty and Joy McKean, has a new song and second single ‘Stormy Weather’.

David wrote the song for his wife of 41 years Jane. “I wrote this song for my wife Jane,” he says “I think every songwriter should write at least one love song for his wife!”

“Mind you Jane wasn’t sure about the title when I first told her,” he added, “but the song is about meeting the love of your life and feeling that together you will both be stronger and able to face any “stormy weather” that may come your way.”

According to the band, The ‘Stormy Weather’ video was shot at the historic Mangrove Mountain Hall in the hinterland of the NSW Central Coast. Special thanks to Kellee Blamey, Ruth and Jane , Ryan Howard and Jeremy Minett from Ears And Eyes Creative. Plus the wonderful dancers from “Keep on Rockin” Dance Studio at Terrigal – John Hankinson, MichelleJoyner, Barbara Woodhams, Gordon Malcolm, Penny Floyd, Dane Floyd, Elizabeth Goodman, Rainer Blume, Ellen Nicholson, Philip Nicholson, Cheryl Nowak , Peter Nowak, Deb Gould, Karen Daniel and Rina Masia.

The first single for Two Tone Pony, ‘A Life Well Lived’, was written by David about a based around a speech he gave for his mother Joy at her Hall of Fame induction.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jade Holland Shares Her Wedding Song ‘Wild In Me’ As New Single

Country singer and songwriter Jade Holland has a new song written for her husband at their recent wedding.

2 days ago
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Disturbed Open US Tour In Denver

Disturbed have returned to the USA for the first North American show of the Take Back Your Life tour in Denver.

4 days ago
Haim Days Are Gone, Noise11, Photo
Haim Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Days Gone By

Haim have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album 'Days Are Gone'.

5 days ago
Dan Sultan photo by Clint Peloso
Dan Sultan Cites Father John Mister As Influence For ‘Ringing In My Ears’

Dan Sultan says Father John Misty (Joshua Tillman of Fleet Foxes) started the journey for his upcoming self-titled album and the song ‘Ringing In My Ears’.

July 6, 2023
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish Will Be A Barbie Girl

Billie Eilish has announced that she will be releasing a song for the Barbie soundtrack.

July 6, 2023
Lily Rose Depp and The Weeknd Abel Tesfaye in The Idol
Thank God That Piece Of Shit The Idol Has Finished

WTFing Fuck was The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) thinking when he made that piece of shit ‘The Idol’.

July 4, 2023
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Surprises Young Musicians At Recital in Boston

Ed Sheeran surprised young musicians in Boston by stopping by during their recital over the weekend.

July 4, 2023