Two Tone Pony Premiere New Song ‘Stormy Weather’ - Noise11.com

Two Tone Pony, the band featuring David Kirkpatrick, the son of Slim Dusty and Joy McKean, has a new song and second single ‘Stormy Weather’.

David wrote the song for his wife of 41 years Jane. “I wrote this song for my wife Jane,” he says “I think every songwriter should write at least one love song for his wife!”

“Mind you Jane wasn’t sure about the title when I first told her,” he added, “but the song is about meeting the love of your life and feeling that together you will both be stronger and able to face any “stormy weather” that may come your way.”

According to the band, The ‘Stormy Weather’ video was shot at the historic Mangrove Mountain Hall in the hinterland of the NSW Central Coast. Special thanks to Kellee Blamey, Ruth and Jane , Ryan Howard and Jeremy Minett from Ears And Eyes Creative. Plus the wonderful dancers from “Keep on Rockin” Dance Studio at Terrigal – John Hankinson, MichelleJoyner, Barbara Woodhams, Gordon Malcolm, Penny Floyd, Dane Floyd, Elizabeth Goodman, Rainer Blume, Ellen Nicholson, Philip Nicholson, Cheryl Nowak , Peter Nowak, Deb Gould, Karen Daniel and Rina Masia.

The first single for Two Tone Pony, ‘A Life Well Lived’, was written by David about a based around a speech he gave for his mother Joy at her Hall of Fame induction.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

