UB40 Cover 60s Pop Classic ‘Gimme Some Sign’ - Noise11.com

Robin Campbell’s UB40 are continuing their tradition of covering pop hit as reggae songs with their latest cover, Brenton Wood’s ‘Gimme Little Sign’ as ‘Gimme Some Kinda Sign’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with UB40’s Robin Campbell:

UB40 will release a new album UB45 featuring ‘Gimme Some Kinda Sign’ marking their 45th anniversary later this year.

The original ‘Gimme Some Sign’ was released by Brenton Wood in 1967. The song is credited to songwriter Alfred Smith. Alfred Smith was Wood’s real name. Electric Blues musician Might Mo Rodgers played organ on the record.

Australian pop star Peter Andre covered the song in 1992. It became a Top 3 hit for Peter in Australia in 1992.

Exactly who is UB40 has been difficult to differentiate with two UB40’s now touring the world. Robin Campbell and his brother Ali split in 2014 and Ali continued with his own “UB40” branded as UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro. Robin still continues the original UB40 with original members Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Hassan. Robin and Ali’s other brother Duncan, who sided with Robin, retired from the band in June 2021 dur to ill health. Original member Brian Travers passed away in 2021.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

