 UK Town of Dartford Unveils Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Statues - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

UK Town of Dartford Unveils Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Statues

by Paul Cashmere on August 10, 2023

in News

The English town of Dartford in Kent, where Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met as kids on a railway station, has unveiled statues of ‘The Glimmer Twins’.

The Stones posted to their socials,

Statues of Mick and Keith have been unveiled in their hometown of Dartford, Kent!
Created by renowned sculptor Amy Goodman, the bronze sculptures have been named ‘The Glimmer Twins’.
Did you know there are also several streets in Dartford named after Rolling Stones songs, including Little Red Walk, Angie Mews and Ruby Tuesday Drive!

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards started using the pseudonym The Glimmer Twins for their production credit around 1968/1969. Legend has it Mick and Keith and their girlfriends Marianne Faithfull and Anita Pallenberg took a cruise holiday at the time and an old English couple asked who they were. When they wouldn’t tell them the older woman said “give us a glimmer” and the name stuck.

Jagger and Richards started to produce under the name The Glimmer Twins starting with the 1974 ‘Its Only Rock and Roll’ album.

The Mick and Keith statues were commissioned by Dartford Council and created by artist Amy Goodman. Keith Richards’ daughter Angela and granddaughter Ava were at the unveiling.

The statues can be found at One Bell Corner in the centre of Dartford.

Mick grew up at 39 Denver Road, Dartford. Keith Richards grew up at 33 Chastilian Road, Dartford.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Robertson
Robbie Roberston of The Band Dead at 80

Robbie Robertson, the co-founder, songwriter and lead guitarist for the legendary band The Band, has died at age 80.

7 hours ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Approves of Technology Used For New Beatles Song ‘Now and Then’

Paul McCartney has approved of the technology used to create the new Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ and has confirmed to OGlobo Brazil that Artificial Intelligence was not used to create the voices or the instruments.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Expands His ‘While I’m In The Southern Hemisphere I Might As Well…’ Tour

Paul McCartney has added more Southern Hemisphere dates while he is down under, but this time he will head over to South America.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Adds A Second Sydney Got Back Show

Paul McCartney has announced another show for Sydney on his upcoming Got Back tour.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
How Many Beatles Songs Does Paul McCartney Do Live? Expect These On The Australian Tour

For those who haven’t been to a Paul McCartney show before and wondering how many Beatles songs he does, based on his most recent setlist from Glastonbury in 2022, the answer is 23.

4 days ago
Buffy St Marie Power In The Blood
Buffy Sainte-Marie Has Announced Her Retirement from Performance

Legendary Canadian indigenous folk singer Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced her retirement from performing.

4 days ago
Beatles Red and Blue albums
Penn Jillette Confirms Details of Upcoming Beatles Song

The final song for The Beatles is definitely on the way. Penn Jillette of comedy duo Penn & Teller has heard the song and talked about it in his recent Podcast.

7 days ago