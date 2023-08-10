UK Town of Dartford Unveils Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Statues - Noise11.com

The English town of Dartford in Kent, where Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met as kids on a railway station, has unveiled statues of ‘The Glimmer Twins’.

The Stones posted to their socials,

Statues of Mick and Keith have been unveiled in their hometown of Dartford, Kent!

Created by renowned sculptor Amy Goodman, the bronze sculptures have been named ‘The Glimmer Twins’.

Did you know there are also several streets in Dartford named after Rolling Stones songs, including Little Red Walk, Angie Mews and Ruby Tuesday Drive!

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards started using the pseudonym The Glimmer Twins for their production credit around 1968/1969. Legend has it Mick and Keith and their girlfriends Marianne Faithfull and Anita Pallenberg took a cruise holiday at the time and an old English couple asked who they were. When they wouldn’t tell them the older woman said “give us a glimmer” and the name stuck.

Jagger and Richards started to produce under the name The Glimmer Twins starting with the 1974 ‘Its Only Rock and Roll’ album.

The Mick and Keith statues were commissioned by Dartford Council and created by artist Amy Goodman. Keith Richards’ daughter Angela and granddaughter Ava were at the unveiling.

The statues can be found at One Bell Corner in the centre of Dartford.

Mick grew up at 39 Denver Road, Dartford. Keith Richards grew up at 33 Chastilian Road, Dartford.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

