Usher Wed After Super Bowl - Noise11.com

Usher’s representative has confirmed he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas after his performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Usher exchanged vows with the music executive at The Terrace Gazebo, an outdoor wedding chapel. According to the marriage certificate, Usher’s mother, Jonetta Patton, served as their witness.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” his representative told People.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

It was reported on Monday that Usher and Jennifer had obtained a marriage licence in Las Vegas on Thursday, days before his Super Bowl performance, sparking speculation that they would get hitched after the show.

They were later spotted celebrating in all-white matching outfits in Las Vegas, with Usher wearing a gold band on his ring finger.

Usher began dating Jennifer in 2019 and they share two children; Sovereign, three, and Sire, two.

He told People days before his Halftime Show performance that it “wouldn’t be odd” for him and Jennifer to get married as they were already committed to “life together because of our children”.

Usher was previously married to Tameka Foster, the mother of his two teenage sons, between 2007 and 2009 and to Grace Miguel between 2015 and 2018.

During his show-stopping performance at the Allegiant Stadium, he brought out surprise guests including Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

