Vampire Weekend Vinyl Only Live Album Features Bob Dylan Cover - Noise11.com

Vampire Weekend have released a live album ‘Frog on the Bass Drum Vol 1’ on vinyl only and it includes at 9 minute version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Jokerman’.

Bob Dylan’s ‘Jokerman’ was from his 1984 album ‘Infidels’. Dylan’s version had an all star cast with guitars from Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), Mick Taylor (Rolling Stones), keyboard by Alan Clark (Dire Straits) and a rhythm section from Robbie Shakespeare and Sly Dunbar.

Vampire Weekend performed the Dylan song 15 times between 2018 and 2019 on the Father of the Bride tour and once again at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan in 2022.

‘Frog on the Bass Drum Vol 01’ was sourced from the Vampire Weekend 7 June 2019 show in Indianapolis. It was the first time Vampire Weekend had ever performed ‘Jokerman’.

Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 Tracklist:

01. Sunflower

02. Unbelievers

03. Run

04. Ladies of Cambridge

05. This Life

06. Request Zone + Pizza Party

07. M79

08. Jokerman

The full set list from the show was:

Sunflower

Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa

Unbelievers

White Sky

M79

Bambina

Boston (Ladies of Cambridge)

This Life

Run

Unbearably White

2021

Diplomat’s Son

Harmony Hall

Diane Young

Cousins

A-Punk

Oxford Comma

Jokerman

Hannah Hunt

The Kids Don’t Stand a Chance

Encore:

Obvious Bicycle

Big Blue

Pizza Party

How Long?

Step

Walcott

