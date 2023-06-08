 Vampire Weekend Vinyl Only Live Album Features Bob Dylan Cover - Noise11.com
Vampire Weekend Frog on the Bass Drum

Vampire Weekend Frog on the Bass Drum

Vampire Weekend Vinyl Only Live Album Features Bob Dylan Cover

by Paul Cashmere on June 8, 2023

in News

Vampire Weekend have released a live album ‘Frog on the Bass Drum Vol 1’ on vinyl only and it includes at 9 minute version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Jokerman’.

Bob Dylan’s ‘Jokerman’ was from his 1984 album ‘Infidels’. Dylan’s version had an all star cast with guitars from Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), Mick Taylor (Rolling Stones), keyboard by Alan Clark (Dire Straits) and a rhythm section from Robbie Shakespeare and Sly Dunbar.

Vampire Weekend performed the Dylan song 15 times between 2018 and 2019 on the Father of the Bride tour and once again at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan in 2022.

‘Frog on the Bass Drum Vol 01’ was sourced from the Vampire Weekend 7 June 2019 show in Indianapolis. It was the first time Vampire Weekend had ever performed ‘Jokerman’.

Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 Tracklist:
01. Sunflower
02. Unbelievers
03. Run
04. Ladies of Cambridge
05. This Life
06. Request Zone + Pizza Party
07. M79
08. Jokerman

The full set list from the show was:

Sunflower
Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
Unbelievers
White Sky
M79
Bambina
Boston (Ladies of Cambridge)
This Life
Run
Unbearably White
2021
Diplomat’s Son
Harmony Hall
Diane Young
Cousins
A-Punk
Oxford Comma
Jokerman
Hannah Hunt
The Kids Don’t Stand a Chance

Encore:
Obvious Bicycle
Big Blue
Pizza Party
How Long?
Step
Walcott

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Vampire Weekend Vampire Weekend, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Vampire Weekend, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Vampire Weekend, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Craig Jones of Slipknot photo by Ros OGorman
Slipknot Part Ways With Craig Jones

Slipknot and keyboard player Craig Jones have parted ways.

13 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Posts Handwritten Thankyou Note For Fans

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has thanked fans for their unwavering support in a touching handwritten message.

19 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson Chemistry
Steve Martin Features On The New Kelly Clarkson Song

Steve Martin is the special guest on the new Kelly Clarkson song ‘I Hate Love’ and he isn’t acting or telling jokes.

6 days ago
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Disturbed’s David Draiman Has Tumor Removed

David Draiman of Disturbed has revealed that he has undergone an operation for a tumour.

May 31, 2023
Katy Steele photo by @michael_tartaglia
Katy Steele Premieres Title Track To ‘Big Star’

Former Little Birdy singer Katy Steele has premiered the title track to her upcoming album ‘Big Star’.

May 31, 2023
Bodyjar
Bodyjar and Gyroscope Reform For Tour

Bodyjar and Gyroscope will both reform for a double header tour in September, 2023.

May 30, 2023
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Moving To New York

Kelly Clarkson is relocating The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York City to be closer to her family.

May 30, 2023