Vampire Weekend Vinyl Only Live Album Features Bob Dylan Cover - Noise11.com

Vampire Weekend have released a live album ‘Frog on the Bass Drum Vol 1’ on vinyl only and it includes at 9 minute version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Jokerman’.
Bob Dylan’s ‘Jokerman’ was from his 1984 album ‘Infidels’. Dylan’s version had an all star cast with guitars from Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), Mick Taylor (Rolling Stones), keyboard by Alan Clark (Dire Straits) and a rhythm section from Robbie Shakespeare and Sly Dunbar.
Vampire Weekend performed the Dylan song 15 times between 2018 and 2019 on the Father of the Bride tour and once again at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan in 2022.
‘Frog on the Bass Drum Vol 01’ was sourced from the Vampire Weekend 7 June 2019 show in Indianapolis. It was the first time Vampire Weekend had ever performed ‘Jokerman’.
Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 Tracklist:
01. Sunflower
02. Unbelievers
03. Run
04. Ladies of Cambridge
05. This Life
06. Request Zone + Pizza Party
07. M79
08. Jokerman
The full set list from the show was:
Sunflower
Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
Unbelievers
White Sky
M79
Bambina
Boston (Ladies of Cambridge)
This Life
Run
Unbearably White
2021
Diplomat’s Son
Harmony Hall
Diane Young
Cousins
A-Punk
Oxford Comma
Jokerman
Hannah Hunt
The Kids Don’t Stand a Chance
Encore:
Obvious Bicycle
Big Blue
Pizza Party
How Long?
Step
Walcott
