Vanilla Fudge To Release Led Zeppelin Covers Album ‘Vanilla Zeppelin’ - Noise11.com

Vanilla Fudge will pay tribute to Led Zeppelin with the 12 track ‘Vanilla Zeppelin’ album coming at the end of September.

Vanilla Fudge previewed their Led Zeppelin covers with Rock and Roll, Immigrant Song and ‘Ramble On’ with nine more coming with the ‘Vanilla Zeppelin’ album on 30 September.

Vanilla Fudge still has three of its original line-up in place with original members Mark Stein, Vince Martell, and Carmine Appice, joined with Pete Bremy on bass.

Vanilla Fudge formed in New York in 1967 and were known for their hard rock covers of pop songs like The Supremes ‘You Keep Me Hanging On’, The Beatles Eleanor Rigby’ and Donovan’s ‘Seasons of the Witch’.

“Vanilla Zeppelin” track listing:

01. Rock And Roll

02. Immigrant Song

03. Ramble On

04. Dancing Days

05. Black Mountain Way

06. Your Time Is Gonna Come

07. Dazed And Confused

08. Trampled Under Foot

09. Moby Dick

10. All Of My Love

11. Babe I’m Gonna Leave You

12. Fool In The Rain

