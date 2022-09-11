 Vanilla Fudge To Release Led Zeppelin Covers Album ‘Vanilla Zeppelin’ - Noise11.com
Vanilla Fudge photo from VF Facebook

Vanilla Fudge photo from VF Facebook

Vanilla Fudge To Release Led Zeppelin Covers Album ‘Vanilla Zeppelin’

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2022

in News

Vanilla Fudge will pay tribute to Led Zeppelin with the 12 track ‘Vanilla Zeppelin’ album coming at the end of September.

Vanilla Fudge previewed their Led Zeppelin covers with Rock and Roll, Immigrant Song and ‘Ramble On’ with nine more coming with the ‘Vanilla Zeppelin’ album on 30 September.

Vanilla Fudge still has three of its original line-up in place with original members Mark Stein, Vince Martell, and Carmine Appice, joined with Pete Bremy on bass.

Vanilla Fudge formed in New York in 1967 and were known for their hard rock covers of pop songs like The Supremes ‘You Keep Me Hanging On’, The Beatles Eleanor Rigby’ and Donovan’s ‘Seasons of the Witch’.

“Vanilla Zeppelin” track listing:
01. Rock And Roll
02. Immigrant Song
03. Ramble On
04. Dancing Days
05. Black Mountain Way
06. Your Time Is Gonna Come
07. Dazed And Confused
08. Trampled Under Foot
09. Moby Dick
10. All Of My Love
11. Babe I’m Gonna Leave You
12. Fool In The Rain

