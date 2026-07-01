 Victor Willis Of Village People Dies Aged 75 - Noise11 Music News
The Village People with Victor Willis in Melbourne on Tuesday 12 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Village People with Victor Willis in Melbourne on Tuesday 12 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Victor Willis Of Village People Dies Aged 75

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2026

in News

Victor Willis, the founding lead singer and co-writer behind Village People’s biggest hits including Y.M.C.A., Macho Man and In The Navy, has died at the age of 75 following a short illness.

by Paul Cashmere

Victor Willis, the original lead vocalist and a founding member of Village People, has died aged 75. His wife, lawyer and entertainment executive Karen Huff-Willis, announced his death on social media, revealing that Willis died on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, after what she described as “a short, but aggressive illness”. The family has requested privacy as they grieve his passing.

Willis was one of the defining voices of the disco era and played a central role in creating some of the most enduring songs in popular music. As the frontman of Village People, he co-wrote and performed on classics including Y.M.C.A., Macho Man, In The Navy and Go West, songs that transcended their disco origins to become fixtures of sporting events, political campaigns and popular culture around the world.

Born Victor Edward Willis on July 1, 1951, he grew up in San Francisco, where he developed his vocal abilities singing gospel music in a Baptist church led by his father, a preacher. After training in acting and dance, he moved to New York and joined the Negro Ensemble Company. His stage work included the original Broadway production of The Wiz in 1976 and later the Australian production of the musical.

His career changed direction when he met French producer Jacques Morali in the mid-1970s. According to Willis, Morali approached him with an unusual proposition, saying, “I had a dream that you sang lead vocals on my album and it went very, very big.”

That collaboration became Village People. The group’s self-titled debut album arrived in 1977 and featured early hits including San Francisco (You’ve Got Me) and In Hollywood (Everybody Is A Star). Demand for live appearances quickly forced Morali and Willis to assemble a permanent performing group around the recordings.

Village People soon became one of disco’s most successful acts, distinguished by their costumed characters representing exaggerated versions of American masculinity. Willis performed primarily as the policeman and occasionally as a naval officer while serving as the group’s lead singer and principal lyricist.

Despite the group’s enormous success, Willis departed in 1980 during preparations for the feature film Can’t Stop The Music. Although he did not appear in the movie, he wrote lyrics for the songs Magic Night and Milkshake. Following his departure, Village People never again reached the commercial heights of their late 1970s peak.

Away from the spotlight, Willis faced significant personal challenges, including long struggles with substance abuse and legal troubles. Following an arrest in 2006, he entered rehabilitation and later said: “The nightmare of drug abuse is being lifted from my life. Now that the haze of drugs are gone, I’m thinking and seeing clearer now than I have in years.”

He eventually returned to music. In 2015, he released Solo Man, an album originally recorded in 1979 that had remained unreleased for more than three decades. Two years later, after years of legal disputes over royalties and ownership rights, Willis resumed his role as the lead singer of Village People and returned to international touring and recording.

His influence also extended into the music business itself. In 2012, Willis won a landmark legal victory under the United States Copyright Act, enabling him to reclaim rights to songs including Y.M.C.A., Go West and In The Navy. In 2015, a jury determined that he and Jacques Morali were the sole writers of 13 songs, substantially increasing Willis’s ownership stake in the catalogue.

In recent years, Village People’s music again found itself in the political spotlight. Willis publicly shifted his position several times over the use of Y.M.C.A. at Donald Trump campaign events, a debate that reignited discussions about the song’s cultural significance and enduring popularity.

As the only remaining original member of Village People in recent years, Willis remained the public face of a group whose songs have become embedded in global popular culture. In 2020, the Library of Congress added Y.M.C.A. to the National Recording Registry, recognising the recording as culturally, historically and aesthetically significant.

Victor Willis leaves behind a catalogue of songs that have endured long after the disco era ended and a legacy as one of the principal architects of one of popular music’s most recognisable acts.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day
Bluesky
Instagram
X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

YĪN YĪN band 2026 press image Maastricht Netherlands lineup
YĪN YĪN Announce First Australian Tour For 2026 With Yatta! Shows

Dutch quartet YĪN YĪN will make their Australian debut this November, bringing new album Yatta! to Sydney, Mullumbimby and Brisbane

April 21, 2026
Harry Styles Returns With Surprise Video ‘Forever, Forever’ From Final Love On Tour Show – Watch the exclusive footage from his Italy performance.
Harry Styles Confirms Third Melbourne Show For Global Residency Tour

Overwhelming demand sees Harry Styles add another date to his Melbourne run as Together, Together residency continues worldwide

January 28, 2026
Donna Summer image
Donna Summer Posthumously Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame, Cementing Her Legacy As Queen of Disco

The legacy of Donna Summer, the undisputed Queen of Disco, has been further immortalised with her posthumous induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place on December 15 at The Butterfly Room at Cecconi's in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, celebrating the singer's extraordinary contributions to music and culture.

December 18, 2025
Boney M Featuring Maizie Williams performing live on stage
Boney M Set Australia For Final Curtain Tour In April 2026

Boney M Featuring Maizie Williams will return to Australia in April 2026 for The Final Curtain Tour, a national run that will celebrate the enduring legacy of one of the most successful disco groups of all time. The tour will feature all the major hits, including Rasputin, Daddy Cool, Sunny, Rivers Of Babylon, Ma Baker, Gotta Go Home and Brown Girl In The Ring, performed with a full live band.

December 9, 2025
Parcels
Parcels Release New Single ‘Sorry’ and Album ‘LOVED’

Parcels, the genre-bending Australian collective, have unveiled their brand-new single and video, Sorry, coinciding with the release of their highly anticipated third studio album LOVED.

September 12, 2025
Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan To Perform The Songs of Donna Summer

Marcia Hines will pay tribute to Donna Summer and has recruited Casey Donovan to help her out in a brand new show ‘Marcia Sings Summer’.

March 21, 2025
Gwen McCrae
Soul Singer Gwen McCrae Dies At Age 81

70s Soul and Disco singer Gwen McCrae has died at the age of 81.

February 24, 2025