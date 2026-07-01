Victor Willis Of Village People Dies Aged 75 - Noise11 Music News

Victor Willis, the founding lead singer and co-writer behind Village People’s biggest hits including Y.M.C.A., Macho Man and In The Navy, has died at the age of 75 following a short illness.

by Paul Cashmere

Victor Willis, the original lead vocalist and a founding member of Village People, has died aged 75. His wife, lawyer and entertainment executive Karen Huff-Willis, announced his death on social media, revealing that Willis died on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, after what she described as “a short, but aggressive illness”. The family has requested privacy as they grieve his passing.

Willis was one of the defining voices of the disco era and played a central role in creating some of the most enduring songs in popular music. As the frontman of Village People, he co-wrote and performed on classics including Y.M.C.A., Macho Man, In The Navy and Go West, songs that transcended their disco origins to become fixtures of sporting events, political campaigns and popular culture around the world.

Born Victor Edward Willis on July 1, 1951, he grew up in San Francisco, where he developed his vocal abilities singing gospel music in a Baptist church led by his father, a preacher. After training in acting and dance, he moved to New York and joined the Negro Ensemble Company. His stage work included the original Broadway production of The Wiz in 1976 and later the Australian production of the musical.

His career changed direction when he met French producer Jacques Morali in the mid-1970s. According to Willis, Morali approached him with an unusual proposition, saying, “I had a dream that you sang lead vocals on my album and it went very, very big.”

That collaboration became Village People. The group’s self-titled debut album arrived in 1977 and featured early hits including San Francisco (You’ve Got Me) and In Hollywood (Everybody Is A Star). Demand for live appearances quickly forced Morali and Willis to assemble a permanent performing group around the recordings.

Village People soon became one of disco’s most successful acts, distinguished by their costumed characters representing exaggerated versions of American masculinity. Willis performed primarily as the policeman and occasionally as a naval officer while serving as the group’s lead singer and principal lyricist.

Despite the group’s enormous success, Willis departed in 1980 during preparations for the feature film Can’t Stop The Music. Although he did not appear in the movie, he wrote lyrics for the songs Magic Night and Milkshake. Following his departure, Village People never again reached the commercial heights of their late 1970s peak.

Away from the spotlight, Willis faced significant personal challenges, including long struggles with substance abuse and legal troubles. Following an arrest in 2006, he entered rehabilitation and later said: “The nightmare of drug abuse is being lifted from my life. Now that the haze of drugs are gone, I’m thinking and seeing clearer now than I have in years.”

He eventually returned to music. In 2015, he released Solo Man, an album originally recorded in 1979 that had remained unreleased for more than three decades. Two years later, after years of legal disputes over royalties and ownership rights, Willis resumed his role as the lead singer of Village People and returned to international touring and recording.

His influence also extended into the music business itself. In 2012, Willis won a landmark legal victory under the United States Copyright Act, enabling him to reclaim rights to songs including Y.M.C.A., Go West and In The Navy. In 2015, a jury determined that he and Jacques Morali were the sole writers of 13 songs, substantially increasing Willis’s ownership stake in the catalogue.

In recent years, Village People’s music again found itself in the political spotlight. Willis publicly shifted his position several times over the use of Y.M.C.A. at Donald Trump campaign events, a debate that reignited discussions about the song’s cultural significance and enduring popularity.

As the only remaining original member of Village People in recent years, Willis remained the public face of a group whose songs have become embedded in global popular culture. In 2020, the Library of Congress added Y.M.C.A. to the National Recording Registry, recognising the recording as culturally, historically and aesthetically significant.

Victor Willis leaves behind a catalogue of songs that have endured long after the disco era ended and a legacy as one of the principal architects of one of popular music’s most recognisable acts.

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