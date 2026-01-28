Harry Styles Confirms Third Melbourne Show For Global Residency Tour - Noise11.com

Overwhelming demand sees Harry Styles add another date to his Melbourne run as Together, Together residency continues worldwide

by Noise11.com

Australian fans are getting a third opportunity to see international superstar Harry Styles live in Melbourne, with a new date added to his Together, Together global residency. The announcement comes after the first two Marvel Stadium shows sold out rapidly, reflecting Styles’ continuing dominance on the world stage.

The new Melbourne date is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, joining previously announced concerts on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28. The seven-city residency, promoted by Live Nation, is set to include more than 50 shows across Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney between May and December 2026.

This global residency represents Styles’ only live appearances in these major cities for the year, with headline highlights including a six-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium and 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, cementing his status as one of the most in-demand performers in the world.

Styles’ new single, “Aperture,” has already been released, building anticipation for his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., set for release on March 6, 2026. The 12-track album, executive produced by Kid Harpoon, is available for pre-order on limited edition vinyl, CD, and through exclusive merchandise box sets.

The Together, Together residency will also feature a diverse roster of special guests across the tour, including Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman. In Melbourne, Fousheé will join Styles for all three stadium shows, adding an extra layer of excitement for attendees.

Styles has a long-standing commitment to charitable work, with proceeds from the residency supporting a range of causes. Globally, the tour partners with humanitarian organisation Choose Love, providing critical aid and services such as food, shelter, and education. In London, £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to LIVE Trust, supporting grassroots music initiatives, while in New York, Styles continues his partnership with HeadCount to encourage eligible fans to register to vote onsite at his Madison Square Garden performances.

Environmental responsibility is also a focus of the tour, with Live Nation’s Green Nation initiative working to reduce the residency’s impact through sustainable venue practices and collaborations with tour partners.

Presales for Australian fans began with American Express Card Members, followed by Live Nation members. General public tickets go on sale on Friday, January 30 at 11am AEDT for Melbourne, with VIP packages offering a range of enhanced concert experiences also available. Fans are encouraged to visit hstyles.co.uk/tour for full ticketing information and details on presale access.

The full Together, Together 2026 tour dates in Australia are:

Friday, November 27 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Saturday, November 28 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Wednesday, December 2 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Saturday, December 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

Sunday, December 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

