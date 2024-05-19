Video Of Sean Diddy Combs Attacking Girlfriend Surfaces - Noise11.com

Hotel security video appears to show Diddy beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The rapper had strongly denied assaulting the singer, however newly public surveillance video from a Los Angeles hotel appears to show him beating her.

The footage, obtained by CNN, is from 2016 and appears to verify claims made by Cassie in a lawsuit from November 2023.

In a hotel hallway, Diddy, holding a towel around his waist, can be seen grabbing at his then-girlfriend as she attempts to walk into a lift. He then grabs at her neck and throws her to the ground, before kicking her.

Cassie can then be seen lying still on the ground as Diddy collects her dropped bags from the floor, before turning round to kick her again. He then drags her by her clothing along the floor briefly before leaving the frame.

Cassie can be seen trying to gather her belongings from the floor, before Diddy returns and appears to shove her.

Diddy is then seen sitting down on a chair, reaching for an object on a table, and throwing it towards Cassie.

The events depicted in the video appear to match claims from Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy, which was later settled.

That suit claimed Diddy became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

Once Diddy fell asleep, Cassie attempted to leave their hotel room, but he woke up and “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her,” the complaint alleged.

“He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape,” the complaint went on.

