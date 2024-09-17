 Voice of Baceprot To Play Australia For The First Time Next Month - Noise11.com
Voice of Baceprot (VoB)

Voice of Baceprot (VoB)

Voice of Baceprot To Play Australia For The First Time Next Month

by Paul Cashmere on September 17, 2024

in News

Indonesia’s number one metal band Voice of Baceprot (VoB) will play their first ever Australian dates next month in October 2024.

Voice of Baceprot are an all-female, hijab wearing metal band who count as their fans Slash, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid and Flea. Morello said of VoB, “One of the greatest moments in rock and roll history. Seeing them play, and seeing the authenticity in which they tackled Rage Against The Machine’s songs were really impressive to me. It really is a testament to the unifying power of rock and roll, that gender, religion, national boundaries can’t stand in the way of it.”

VoB are Marsya (vocals and guitar), Widi (bass), and Siti (drums), the trio first met when they were Islamic Junior High School students in their hometown of Singajaya, a small village two hours’ drive away from the city of Garut, West Java. Baceprot is the Sudanese word for noisy.

After performing for the FENIX360 launch in Indonesia VoB were picked to perform at Glastonbury in the UK this year. This week they will perform at the Singapore Grand Prix.

VOICE OF BACEPROT Australian dates are:

Wednesday 23rd October – The Brightside, Brisbane
Thursday 24th October – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads
Saturday 26th October – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
Sunday 27th October – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Monday 28th October – Rosemount Hotel, Perth

In Sydney, VoB will perform as part of SXSW Sydney.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Hayley Mary photo supplied
Hayley Mary Adds Occult Disclaimer To New Video for ‘Eighteen’

For some strange reason Hayley Mary has added a disclaimer at the start of her new music video ‘Eighteen’.

5 days ago
Smith and Watt Steakhouse
Andrew Watt and Chad Smith Prepare For A Second ‘Smith & Watt Steakhouse’

Producer Andrew Watt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are planning their second Smith & Watt Steakhouse show, this time in New York.

6 days ago
English Teacher profile photo
English Teacher Win Mercury Prize

English Teacher have won the Mercury Prize.

September 6, 2024
Holly Wild Chance To Breathe
Phil Israel’s Possum Signs Holly Wild

Phil Israel has a new signing to his label. Holly Wild has joined Possum Records.

September 5, 2024
Gut Health
Gut Health Premiere ‘Stiletto’ Video

Melbourne’s Gut Health have a music video for the title track of their ‘Stiletto’ album due October 20.

September 2, 2024
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
The Smile Reveal Third Album ‘Cutouts’ is Coming

The Smile, featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner, will release their third album ‘Cutouts’ in October.

August 29, 2024
Thelma Plum
Thelma Plum Preps Second Album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’

Thelma Plum will release her second album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’ in October.

August 28, 2024