Voice of Baceprot To Play Australia For The First Time Next Month - Noise11.com

Indonesia’s number one metal band Voice of Baceprot (VoB) will play their first ever Australian dates next month in October 2024.

Voice of Baceprot are an all-female, hijab wearing metal band who count as their fans Slash, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid and Flea. Morello said of VoB, “One of the greatest moments in rock and roll history. Seeing them play, and seeing the authenticity in which they tackled Rage Against The Machine’s songs were really impressive to me. It really is a testament to the unifying power of rock and roll, that gender, religion, national boundaries can’t stand in the way of it.”

VoB are Marsya (vocals and guitar), Widi (bass), and Siti (drums), the trio first met when they were Islamic Junior High School students in their hometown of Singajaya, a small village two hours’ drive away from the city of Garut, West Java. Baceprot is the Sudanese word for noisy.

After performing for the FENIX360 launch in Indonesia VoB were picked to perform at Glastonbury in the UK this year. This week they will perform at the Singapore Grand Prix.

VOICE OF BACEPROT Australian dates are:

Wednesday 23rd October – The Brightside, Brisbane

Thursday 24th October – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads

Saturday 26th October – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Sunday 27th October – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Monday 28th October – Rosemount Hotel, Perth

In Sydney, VoB will perform as part of SXSW Sydney.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

