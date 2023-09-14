Walk For Yes Events Planned Across Australia This Weekend - Noise11.com

Walk For Yes events will happen all over Australia this Saturday and Sunday with Australia’s music community showing support for the Yes vote in the upcoming referendum to put an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
In Adelaide, Paul Kelly, Emma Donovan and Marlon will perform while in Sydney, Dan Sultan and Missy Higgins will sing for Yes. John Butler and Phil Walleystack will play in Perth and in Melbourne Yes voters will see Peter Garrett, Briggs, Mia Wray, Spiderbait and Marlon.
A successful vote for Yes Australia accepting the proposal backed by over 80% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in to constitution. An Indigenous body will be created to advise Government and the Parliament on issues and policies affecting Indigenous people.
16 September
Adelaide, Grote St, Adelaide at 11:30am
With Paul Kelly, Emma Donovan and Marlon
Sydney, Redfern St, Redfern at 1:30pm
With Dan Sultan and Missy Higgins
Perth, Optus Stadium, Burswood, at 10:00am
With John Butler and Phil Walleystack
Canberra. Northwest Grounds of the National Library of Australia, Parkes at 11:00am
17 September
Hobart, 50 Elizabeth St, Hobart at 12:30pm
Melbourne, State Library, 328 Swanston St, Melbourne at 12:00pm
With Peter Garrett, Briggs, Mia Wray, Spiderbait and Marlon
https://www.yes23.com.au/walk_for_yes
