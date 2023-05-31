Walter Trout To Return To Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com

Bluesman Walter Trout will return to Australia in 2024 for a national tour.
Trout has played as a sideman for John Lee Hooker, Joe Tex and Big Mama Thornton. Between 1981 and 1984 he was the lead guitarist for Canned Heat. From 1984 to 1989 he was lead guitarist for John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers.
Walter Trout’s most recent album ‘Ride’ was released in 2022.
Walter Trout dates:
Thur 25 January The Princess Theatre BRISBANE
Fri 26 January Tanks Arts Centre CAIRNS
Sat 27 January Factory Theatre SYDNEY
Sun 28 January Lizotte’s NEWCASTLE
Tue 30 January Harmonie German Club CANBERRA
Thur 1 February Memo Music Hall MELBOURNE
Fri 2 February The Gov ADELAIDE
Sat 3 February Freo Social FREMANTLE
