Walter Trout To Return To Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com

Bluesman Walter Trout will return to Australia in 2024 for a national tour.

Trout has played as a sideman for John Lee Hooker, Joe Tex and Big Mama Thornton. Between 1981 and 1984 he was the lead guitarist for Canned Heat. From 1984 to 1989 he was lead guitarist for John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers.

Walter Trout’s most recent album ‘Ride’ was released in 2022.

Walter Trout dates:

Thur 25 January The Princess Theatre BRISBANE

Fri 26 January Tanks Arts Centre CAIRNS

Sat 27 January Factory Theatre SYDNEY

Sun 28 January Lizotte’s NEWCASTLE

Tue 30 January Harmonie German Club CANBERRA

Thur 1 February Memo Music Hall MELBOURNE

Fri 2 February The Gov ADELAIDE

Sat 3 February Freo Social FREMANTLE

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

