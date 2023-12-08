 Watch Dan Sultan Perform At Red Rocks - Noise11.com
Dan Sultan at Age Music Vic Awards 2014 photo Ros OGorman

Watch Dan Sultan Perform At Red Rocks

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2023

in News

On August 27, 2023 Australia’s Dan Sultan shared the stage at iconic Colorado venue Red Rocks at the invitation of Vance Joy.

Dan played two shows while he was in the USA. His second appearance was at the Australian music showcase at Central Park, New York a few days later on 30 August.

Watch Dan Sultan perform ‘Boats’ from his seventh album ‘Dan Sultan’ (2023).

Red Rocks is in Morrison, Colorado, about 16 kms from Denver. The venue has been used to multiple live records including U2 ‘Live At Red Rocks: Under A Blood Red Sky’ (1983), Neil Young ‘Road Rock Vol 1’ (2000), Stevie Nicks ‘Live At Red Rocks’ (1987) and The Moody Blues ‘A Night At Red rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra’ (1992).

