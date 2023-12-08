Watch Dan Sultan Perform At Red Rocks - Noise11.com

On August 27, 2023 Australia’s Dan Sultan shared the stage at iconic Colorado venue Red Rocks at the invitation of Vance Joy.

Dan played two shows while he was in the USA. His second appearance was at the Australian music showcase at Central Park, New York a few days later on 30 August.

Watch Dan Sultan perform ‘Boats’ from his seventh album ‘Dan Sultan’ (2023).

Red Rocks is in Morrison, Colorado, about 16 kms from Denver. The venue has been used to multiple live records including U2 ‘Live At Red Rocks: Under A Blood Red Sky’ (1983), Neil Young ‘Road Rock Vol 1’ (2000), Stevie Nicks ‘Live At Red Rocks’ (1987) and The Moody Blues ‘A Night At Red rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra’ (1992).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

