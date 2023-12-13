Watch Historic Footage of Split Enz Circa 1992 - Noise11.com

On 10 December 1992, Split Enz gathered at The Wynyard Tavern in Auckland to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first performance.

On 10 December, 1972, the venue was called Levi’s Saloon. They performed as Split Ends and 14-year old Neil Finn was in the audience to watch his brother Tim.

Split Enz historian Peter Green has uploaded historic footage from the 1992 20th anniversary show at the same venue.

That first show had a setlist of three songs which were then repeated.

The songs were

For You

Split Ends

Wise Men

‘For You’ and Split Ends’ were recorded in 1974/75 and eventually released on the 1979 album ‘The Beginning of the Enz’.

Split Enz first show in December 1972 came a full year before AC/DC played their first ever show in Sydney.

