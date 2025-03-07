Watch the Pink Floyd at Pompeii Trailer - Noise11.com

A new trailer for ‘Pink Floyd in Pompeii’ has been released ahead of the cinema screening following by the CD, DVD and Blu-ray reissue in April.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, is a 1972 film directed by Adrian Maben. Maben shot the forage with Pink Floyd in the hauntingly beautiful ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy, over four days in October 1971. Additional footage was filmed in Paris and at Abbey Road Studios in London.

the film captures Pink Floyd performing an intimate concert without an audience, filmed in October 1971. At the time Floyd’s most recent album was ‘Meddle’. In 1972 they released ‘Obscured By Clouds’ and in 1973 ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’.

1972 original film

“Pompeii”

“Echoes, Part 1”

“Careful with That Axe, Eugene”

“A Saucerful of Secrets”

“One of These Days”

“Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun”

“Mademoiselle Nobs”

“Echoes, Part 2”

1974 theatrical version

“Pompeii”

“Echoes, Part 1”

“On the Run” (studio footage)

“Careful with That Axe, Eugene”

“A Saucerful of Secrets”

“Us and Them” (studio footage)

“One of These Days”

“Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun”

“Brain Damage” (studio footage)

“Mademoiselle Nobs”

The soundtrack has been newly mixed by Steven Wilson. Steven Wilson said, “Ever since my dad brainwashed me as a kid by playing The Dark Side of the Moon on repeat, Pink Floyd has been my favourite band. They are my “Beatles”, deeply ingrained in my musical DNA. I first saw Pompeiifrom a grainy print at a local cinema. It made an incredible impression on me with its untethered and exploratory rock music made by four musicians that seemed to epitomise the notion of intellectual cool. It was an honour to remix the soundtrack to accompany Lana Topham’s incredible restoration of the film, which looks like it could’ve been filmed yesterday.”

Nick Mason said “Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to The Dark Side Of The Moon.”

“Since 1994, I have searched for the elusive film rushes of Pink Floyd At Pompeii, so the recent discovery of the 1972 original 35mm cut negative was a very special moment. The newly restored version presents the first full 90-minute cut, combining the 60-minute source edit of the performance with the additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments filmed shortly after,” said Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd.

‘Pink Floyd In Pompeii’ will screen in cinemas in late April 2025.

Tickets are on sale now at www.pinkfloyd.film.

Album Track listing

Side A

1. Pompeii Intro

2. Echoes – Part 1

3. Careful With That Axe, Eugene

Side B

1. A Saucerful of Secrets

2. Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun

Side C

1. One of These Days

2. Mademoiselle Nobs

2. Echoes – Part 2

Side D

1. Careful With that Axe, Eugene – Alternate take

2. A Saucerful of Secrets – Unedited

