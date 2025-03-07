 Watch the Pink Floyd at Pompeii Trailer - Noise11.com
Pink Floyd in Pompeii

Pink Floyd in Pompeii

Watch the Pink Floyd at Pompeii Trailer

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2025

in News

A new trailer for ‘Pink Floyd in Pompeii’ has been released ahead of the cinema screening following by the CD, DVD and Blu-ray reissue in April.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, is a 1972 film directed by Adrian Maben. Maben shot the forage with Pink Floyd in the hauntingly beautiful ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy, over four days in October 1971. Additional footage was filmed in Paris and at Abbey Road Studios in London.

the film captures Pink Floyd performing an intimate concert without an audience, filmed in October 1971. At the time Floyd’s most recent album was ‘Meddle’. In 1972 they released ‘Obscured By Clouds’ and in 1973 ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’.

1972 original film
“Pompeii”
“Echoes, Part 1”
“Careful with That Axe, Eugene”
“A Saucerful of Secrets”
“One of These Days”
“Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun”
“Mademoiselle Nobs”
“Echoes, Part 2”

1974 theatrical version
“Pompeii”
“Echoes, Part 1”
“On the Run” (studio footage)
“Careful with That Axe, Eugene”
“A Saucerful of Secrets”
“Us and Them” (studio footage)
“One of These Days”
“Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun”
“Brain Damage” (studio footage)
“Mademoiselle Nobs”

The soundtrack has been newly mixed by Steven Wilson. Steven Wilson said, “Ever since my dad brainwashed me as a kid by playing The Dark Side of the Moon on repeat, Pink Floyd has been my favourite band. They are my “Beatles”, deeply ingrained in my musical DNA. I first saw Pompeiifrom a grainy print at a local cinema. It made an incredible impression on me with its untethered and exploratory rock music made by four musicians that seemed to epitomise the notion of intellectual cool. It was an honour to remix the soundtrack to accompany Lana Topham’s incredible restoration of the film, which looks like it could’ve been filmed yesterday.”

Nick Mason said “Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to The Dark Side Of The Moon.”

“Since 1994, I have searched for the elusive film rushes of Pink Floyd At Pompeii, so the recent discovery of the 1972 original 35mm cut negative was a very special moment. The newly restored version presents the first full 90-minute cut, combining the 60-minute source edit of the performance with the additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments filmed shortly after,” said Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd.

‘Pink Floyd In Pompeii’ will screen in cinemas in late April 2025.

Tickets are on sale now at www.pinkfloyd.film.

Album Track listing

Side A
1. Pompeii Intro
2. Echoes – Part 1
3. Careful With That Axe, Eugene

Side B
1. A Saucerful of Secrets
2. Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun

Side C
1. One of These Days
2. Mademoiselle Nobs
2. Echoes – Part 2

Side D
1. Careful With that Axe, Eugene – Alternate take
2. A Saucerful of Secrets – Unedited

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young Coastal
Neil Young Premieres ‘Coastal’ Trailer

Neil Young has released a trailer for the Daryl Hannah directed ‘Coastal’ movie which documents Neil’s first shows in four years from 2023.

3 hours ago
Skyhooks photo from Peter Green
Peter Green Posts Rarely Performed Live Skyhooks Track ‘Straight In A Gay Gay World’

Skyhooks archivist Peter Green has uncovered a new rarity, a live version of ‘Straight In A Gay Gay World’.

1 day ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young To Start Love Earth Tour in Ukraine

Neil Young has announced the first show for the Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts Love Earth world tour will be in Ukraine.

3 days ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Has Died At Age 82

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s husband for 58 years, has passed away at the age of 82.

3 days ago
Joey Molland Facebook profile photo
Joey Molland, the Last Surviving Member of Badfinger, Has Died At Age 77

Badfinger co-founder and guitarist, the last surviving member of the band, has died at the age of 77.

4 days ago
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Hall Says He Will Never Reunite With John Oates

Daryl Hall has insisted he'll never work with John Oates again.

5 days ago
Neil Young Coastal
Neil Young To Release New Live Album ‘Coastal’

Neil Young has a new live album ‘Coastal’ on the way being released as a soundtrack companion to a film by Darryl Hannah about Neil’s 2023 Coastal tour.

5 days ago