Watch The Pretenders And Iggy Pop Perform Together - Noise11.com

 Watch The Pretenders And Iggy Pop Perform Together
Pretenders ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Pretenders Australia 2017, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Watch The Pretenders And Iggy Pop Perform Together

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2023

in News

On 11 August 2006, The Pretenders performed at Decades Rock Arena in Atlantic City with Iggy Pop, Shirley Manson, Incubus and Kings of Leon.

Video from the performance has gone online with two great songs with Iggy Pop, his classic ‘Candy’ (originally with Kate Pierson of B-52’s on his 1990 ‘Brick by Brick’ album and ‘Fools Must Die’ from the 2002 ‘Loose Screw’ album.

Candy

Fools Must Die

Setlist:
The Wait
The Losing
Back On The Chain Gang
Talk Of The Town (ft. Shirley Manson)
Only Happy When It Rains (Garbage Cover ft. Shirley Manson)
Day After Day
Kings of Leon – The Bucket
Up The Neck (ft. Kings Of Leon)
Incubus – Drive
Message Of Love (ft. Incubus)
Precious
Fools Must Die (ft. Iggy Pop)
Iggy Pop – Candy
Mystery Achievement
Brass In Pocket
Middle Of The Road

