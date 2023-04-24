Watch The Pretenders And Iggy Pop Perform Together - Noise11.com

On 11 August 2006, The Pretenders performed at Decades Rock Arena in Atlantic City with Iggy Pop, Shirley Manson, Incubus and Kings of Leon.

Video from the performance has gone online with two great songs with Iggy Pop, his classic ‘Candy’ (originally with Kate Pierson of B-52’s on his 1990 ‘Brick by Brick’ album and ‘Fools Must Die’ from the 2002 ‘Loose Screw’ album.

Candy

Fools Must Die

Setlist:

The Wait

The Losing

Back On The Chain Gang

Talk Of The Town (ft. Shirley Manson)

Only Happy When It Rains (Garbage Cover ft. Shirley Manson)

Day After Day

Kings of Leon – The Bucket

Up The Neck (ft. Kings Of Leon)

Incubus – Drive

Message Of Love (ft. Incubus)

Precious

Fools Must Die (ft. Iggy Pop)

Iggy Pop – Candy

Mystery Achievement

Brass In Pocket

Middle Of The Road

