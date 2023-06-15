 Watch The Trailer for the Wham! Netflix Doco - Noise11.com
Watch The Trailer for the Wham! Netflix Doco

by Music-News.com on June 16, 2023

in News

WHAM! will be in UK cinemas for one night only on 27th June and on Netflix from 5th July.

In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers – George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that.

