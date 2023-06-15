Watch The Trailer for the Wham! Netflix Doco - Noise11.com

WHAM! will be in UK cinemas for one night only on 27th June and on Netflix from 5th July.

In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers – George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that.

