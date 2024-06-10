 Ween To Release 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Chocolate & Cheese’ - Noise11.com
Ween To Release 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Chocolate & Cheese’

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2024

in News

‘Chocolate & Cheese’, the fourth Ween album, has been remastered and expanded for its 30th anniversary.

‘Chocolate & Cheese’ was released 27 September 1994. It had its best chart performance in Australia (no 80) and the track ‘Voodoo Lady’ also reached no 58 on the Australian chart. (The album failed to chart in the USA).

Rhino will release Chocolate And Cheese 30th Anniversary Edition on August 2. There will also be an exclusive “Championship Belt” variant. This 3-LP set features a newly remastered version of the original album, plus 15 previously unreleased demos and outtakes curated by Gener and Deaner. Mastered from the original flat master tapes by Bernie Grundman.

Chocolate And Cheese (Deluxe Edition) Track Listing

SIDE A:
1. Take Me Away
2. Spinal Meningitis (Got Me Down)
3. Freedom Of ’76
4. I Can’t Put My Finger On It

SIDE B:
1. A Tear For Eddie
2. Roses Are Free
3. Baby Bitch
4. Mister, Would You Please Help My Pony?

SIDE C:
1. Drifter In the Dark
2. Voodoo Lady
3. Joppa Road
4. Candi

SIDE D:
1. Buenas Tardes Amigo
2. The HIV Song
3. What Deaner Was Talkin’ About
4. Don’t Shit Where You Eat

SIDE E (Bonus Tracks):
1. Crappy Anniversary Jimmy
2. Warm Socks
3. Stop, Look, Listen (And Learn)
4. Dirty Money
5. I Got It
6. Belgian Stew
7. Voodoo Lady – Demo

SIDE F (Bonus Tracks):
1. Junkie Boy
2. Smooth Mover
3. Church Fire
4. Take Me Away – Demo
5. Sasha
6. Roses Are Free – Demo
7. Candi – Demo
8. I Really Miss You (And I’m All Alone)

