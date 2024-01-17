Ween To Tour To Mark 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Ween will head out on a North American tour to mark the band’s 40th anniversary.
Deen Ween (Mickey Melchiondo) and Gene Ween (Aaron Freeman) formed Ween in Pennsylvania in 1984. The first album ‘GodWeenSatan: The Oneness’ was released in 1990. The big hit came in 1992 with ‘Push The Little Daisies’.
Ween dates are:
02-14 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02-15 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02-17 Del Mar, CA – The Sound
02-18 Del Mar, CA – The Sound
04-19 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
04-20 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
04-21 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
04-23 North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
04-25 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
04-26 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
04-27 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island
08-02 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
08-03 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
08-04 Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion
08-06 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
08-10 Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
09-27 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE