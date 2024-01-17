Ween To Tour To Mark 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Ween will head out on a North American tour to mark the band’s 40th anniversary.

Deen Ween (Mickey Melchiondo) and Gene Ween (Aaron Freeman) formed Ween in Pennsylvania in 1984. The first album ‘GodWeenSatan: The Oneness’ was released in 1990. The big hit came in 1992 with ‘Push The Little Daisies’.

Ween dates are:

02-14 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02-15 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02-17 Del Mar, CA – The Sound

02-18 Del Mar, CA – The Sound

04-19 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

04-20 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

04-21 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

04-23 North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

04-25 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

04-26 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

04-27 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

08-02 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

08-03 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

08-04 Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

08-06 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

08-10 Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

09-27 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

