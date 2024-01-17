 Ween To Tour To Mark 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Gene and Dean of Ween

Gene and Dean of Ween

Ween To Tour To Mark 40th Anniversary

by Noise11.com on January 18, 2024

in News

Ween will head out on a North American tour to mark the band’s 40th anniversary.

Deen Ween (Mickey Melchiondo) and Gene Ween (Aaron Freeman) formed Ween in Pennsylvania in 1984. The first album ‘GodWeenSatan: The Oneness’ was released in 1990. The big hit came in 1992 with ‘Push The Little Daisies’.

Ween dates are:

02-14 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02-15 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02-17 Del Mar, CA – The Sound
02-18 Del Mar, CA – The Sound
04-19 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
04-20 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
04-21 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
04-23 North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
04-25 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
04-26 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
04-27 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island
08-02 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
08-03 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
08-04 Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion
08-06 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
08-10 Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
09-27 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dandy Warhols
The Dandy Warhols and Pixies’ Black Francis Collaborate

The Dandy Warhols have unveiled their new album ‘Rockmaker’.

22 hours ago
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt - Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
No Doubt Plan A 2024 Coachella Reunion

Gwen Stefani will reunite with her No Doubt bandmates for this year's Coachella festival.

22 hours ago
Timbaland
Timbaland To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Timbaland is among the most recent songwriters to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

22 hours ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Has Collaborated With Cradle of Filth

Ed Sheeran's Cradle of Filth collaboration will finally be released this year.

1 day ago
The Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Smashing Pumpkins Received 10000 Applications for Guitarist Position

The Smashing Pumpkins have eight people going through 10000 applications to find a new guitarist for the band.

1 day ago
LeAnn Rimes, music news, noise11.com
Leann Rimes Reveals She Had Precancerous Cells Removed

LeAnn Rimes has had precancerous cells removed from her cervix.

2 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Settles Legal Dispute With Liquor Company

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has settled his legal dispute with a liquor company over alleged racism.

2 days ago