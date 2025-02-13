What Is Andrew Stockdale Doing for the 20th Anniversary of the First Wolfmother Album? - Noise11.com

One classic rock Australian album turning 20 this year is the debut album for Wolfmother ‘Wolfmother’. The album was a major international success reaching no 3 in Australia, no 22 in the USA and 25 in the UK. Despite its international success Andrew Stockdale says he currently has no plans to mark the occasion of the 20th.

Andrew tells Noise11.com, “I’ve got all these shows booked and there is nothing attached to the 20th anniversary. It’s just the same venues that I do every year. I pretty much play 1000 to 1500 capacity venues in Australia, Europe or America and that’s what I have been doing for 20 years. If not bigger, if not smaller or the occasional festival here and there. I haven’t used the anniversary thing as a marketing tool but there is plenty of time to do that. I haven’t played that card yet but stay tuned”.

‘Woman’ off the album reached no 3 on the American chart, no 31 in the UK and no 33 in Australia.

The Australian version of ‘Wolfmother’ no longer exists. Australia had a different tracklisting to America and streaming services only have the American version for fans everywhere to hear.

“When you are starting out you let people do things to just keep them happy,” Andrew says. “You let them hold the steering wheel to keep them invested in the band. Our A&R guy came up with the tracklisting. That’s why the tracklisting is the way it is. He thought it was cool to come up with the tracklisting”.

He said if he did do a “Wolfmother’ album tour playing the album there would probably be two different setlists. Andrew told Noise11, “I would do the Australian version here and the American version if we play it over there.”

Watch the Noise11 interview with Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother.

Wolfmother’s next Red Hot Summer date is this weekend in Port Macquarie:

Red Hot Summer dates with Wolfmother:

Saturday 15th February

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 22nd February

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 22nd March

Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 29th March

Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

