When Slade and The Knack Merge – Don Powell Covers My Sharona - Noise11.com

Slade’s Don Powell has recorded a cover of The Knack’s classic ‘My Sharona’.

The Don Powell Band version of The Knack song also features a guest appearance of Slade legend Jim Lea on guitar and Slade guitarist 1992 to 2005, Steve Whalley on vocals.

The Knack’s ‘My Sharona’ was written by Doug Fieger and Berton Averre and produced by Mike Chapman. The Knack version was a number one song in Australia and the USA and reached no 6 in the UK in 1979.

