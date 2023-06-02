 When Slade and The Knack Merge – Don Powell Covers My Sharona - Noise11.com
Don Powell

Don P

When Slade and The Knack Merge – Don Powell Covers My Sharona

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2023

in News

Slade’s Don Powell has recorded a cover of The Knack’s classic ‘My Sharona’.

The Don Powell Band version of The Knack song also features a guest appearance of Slade legend Jim Lea on guitar and Slade guitarist 1992 to 2005, Steve Whalley on vocals.

The Knack’s ‘My Sharona’ was written by Doug Fieger and Berton Averre and produced by Mike Chapman. The Knack version was a number one song in Australia and the USA and reached no 6 in the UK in 1979.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Releases Complete Star Fleet Sessions

When Queen took a break in 1983, Brian May went into the studio with Edward Van Halen (guitar), Alan Gratzer (drums), Phil Chen (bass) and Fred Mandel (keyboards) and recorded his solo ‘Star Fleet’.

25 mins ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3
Billy Joel To End Madison Square Garden Residency

Billy Joel will bring his Madison Square Garden residency to an end in July 2024.

6 hours ago
Queen
Brian May’s Queen 3D Exhibition To Open In England

A new exhibition capturing the history of Queen through Brian May's own stereoscopic (3-D) camera lenses and sharing images that have never been exhibited before.

2 days ago
Walter Trout
Walter Trout To Return To Australia In 2024

Bluesman Walter Trout will return to Australia in 2024 for a national tour.

2 days ago
Queen + Adam Lambert, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert Says Queen Has More To Come

Adam Lambert doesn't believe his journey with Queen is over yet.

3 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Honors Tina Turner At Concert

Beyoncé paid homage to late singer Tina Turner by performing River Deep, Mountain High during her concert in London on Monday.

3 days ago
Roger Waters, The Wall - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Protestor Gets On Stage With Israeli Flag In Frankfurt

A protestor at Roger Water’s controversial Frankfurt concert on Sunday 28 May 2023 managed to get on stage and wave the Israeli flag.

3 days ago